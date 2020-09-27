How SP Balasubrahmanyam became a rare, yet formidable, South Indian voice for the Hindi film hero

Going into Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya, SP Balasubrahmanyam had the odds stacked against him. He already had over a thousand songs across four languages to his credit, along with a National Award for his debut Hindi album Ek Duje Ke Liye. But he still had to wage a war against popular perception of the time " a 'South Indian' singer as the voice of the Hindi film hero.

Balasubrahmanyam had sung for several Hindi films by then but his voice hadn't broken out in the Hindi film industry yet, especially in the way it would eventually in the years to come. The only exception would be K Balachander's 1981 romantic tragedy Ek Duje Ke Liye. But even in that film, Balasubrahmanyam's melifluous voice was reserved for a 'South Indian' hero " Kamal Haasan, which continued with Ramesh Sippy's 1985 directorial Sagar.

He had to wait for eight years since his Hindi cinema debut to make a quantum leap in Maine Pyar Kiya, starring newcomers Bhagyashree and Salman Khan. Rajshri Productions, the banner behind the seminal romantic drama, believed in usually roping in one music composer and one singer (female and male each) to lend a uniform character to their narrative. And so started the SPB-Salman journey.

Bhagyashree and Salman Khan in a still from Maine Pyar Kiya

In the late 1980s, the Hindi film industry was yet to see the advent of AR Rahman, and had not embraced a new male South Indian voice since Yesudas. But it was never a concern for Barjatya when he zeroed in on Balasubrahmanyam as the voice of Salman Khan to commence his film journey.

"I was a big fan of Balu sir since Ek Duje Ke Liye, and loved him as a person too when he had come to Mumbai to record songs for our film Pratighaat (1987). It was a big wish to have his songs in my first film," says Barjatya in an exclusive interview.

His maiden collaboration with Balasubrahmanyam, Lata Mangeshkar, composer Ram Laxman, and lyricist Dev Kohli concocted evergreen hits like 'Mere Rang Mein,' 'Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi,' 'Dil Deewana,' and 'Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka.'

Balasubrahmanyam fit into the grammar of Hindi film music as organically as his seasoned co-singer Mangeshkar. He possessed the wizardry to underscore the local nuances while rendering his voice for regional films, and at the same time, make his singing style language-agnostic when appealing to a wider Hindi film audience.

"There was never any concern since Balu sir spoke Hindi so well. He had already sung in a number of Hindi films before that," says Barjatya. He also adds that choosing Subrahmanyam (44 then) to introduce Salman Khan (23 then) wasn't a concern. "It's his versatility that he could sing for any age."

Salman Khan in a still from Maine Pyar Kiya

It was a fairly pleasant surprise that most men and women behind the music of Maine Pyar Kiya were above 40 while the idea behind the film was to launch two newcomers who were in their early 20s. In fact, Bhagyashree, who was 21 then, was then voiced by Mangeshkar, who was 60 then.

The voice of the Hindi film heroine had less restrictions as far as the age and origin of the singer is concerned. Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle sung for several newcomers or young heroines then, including Urmila Matondkar (Rangeela) and Madhuri Dixit (Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!). South Indian female singers were also encouraged to sing Hindi songs, from Kavita Krishnamurthy (Mr. India, Chaalbaaz) to Anuradha Paudwal (Saajan, Aashiqui). As long as the Hindi film heroine sounded pious and soothing, every singer was welcome. (There were alternate voices like Nazia Haasan and Usha Uthup but they were never the picks for the conventional Hindi film heroine.)

