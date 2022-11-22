Sova-led Erie Otters topple Ottawa 67's 6-4 behind impressive comeback

ERIE, Pa. — Spencer Sova recorded two goals, including the eventual winner, and two assists as the Erie Otters came back from an early three-goal deficit to defeat the Ottawa 67's 6-4 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Carey Terrance scored twice, Brett Bressette, with one goal and three assists, and Liam Gilmartin adding one goal and one assist provided the rest of the offence for Erie (9-7-0-2).

Nolan Lalonde allowed four goals on 13 shots before making way for Kyle Downey who stopped all 21 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes for the Otters.

Luca Pinelli, Will Gerrior, Anthony Costantini and Caden Kelly replied for Ottawa (18-2-0). Max Donoso stopped 23-of-28 shots in net.

The 67's took control early, going up 4-1 by the end of the first period. However, Erie turned it around netting four unanswered in the second with Sova assisting on the first two, then scoring the last two in the frame.

Terrance sealed it with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining in the contest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press