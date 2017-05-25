Souza homers twice in Rays' 5-2 win over Angels

Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa forces Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison (7) out at second base on a fielder's choice by Tim Beckham during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Souza Jr. homered twice to rally the Tampa Bay Rays to a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Colby Rasmus also went deep for the Rays and Erasmo Ramirez pitched six strong innings in his third start of the season.

Albert Pujols hit his 597th career home run, a two run shot in the first for the Angels. It was his sixth of the season.

Ramirez (3-0) gave up four hits and walked one while striking out two. Alex Colome got the last three outs for his 12th save.

Souza tied it with a two-run homer off Ricky Nolasco (2-4) in the second. Back-to-back doubles by Corey Dickerson and Kevin Kiermaier put the Rays up 3-2 in the third.

Rasmus led off the seventh with another home run and Souza, who came into the game in an 8-for-67 slump, followed with his second of the game and seventh of the season.

Nolasco gave up five runs on seven hits, including three homers, in six innings. He has given up 16 homers this season.

Trout doubled in his first two at bats, giving him 409 extra-base hits, tied with Ken Griffey Jr. for second-most among players through their age-25 season. Thirty of Trout's 52 hits this season have been for extra bases.

Pujols needs three more homers to become the ninth player to reach 600 homers, and 12 more to tie Sammy Sosa for eighth all-time.

Evan Longoria became Tampa Bay's all-time leader in walks when he drew his 543rd from Nolasco in the third.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Closer Huston Street (right lat strain) and RHP Matt Morin (neck tightness) threw perfect innings in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake. Morin struck out two.

Rays: RHP Diego Moreno (right shoulder bursitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Ryan Garton was recalled from Triple-A Durham. ... RHP Tommy Hunter (right calf strain) could be reinstated from the disabled list in the next few days.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Daniel Wright (0-0) will replace RHP Alex Meyer as Thursday's starter against Tampa Bay. Manager Mike Scioscia is hopeful that Meyer, who went on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with mid-back stiffness, will return next week.

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (4-1), ejected in the sixth inning Saturday for hitting New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch, goes against Wright.