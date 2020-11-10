Souvankham Thammavongsa wins the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Souvankham Thammavongsa is the winner of the 2020 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her short story collection, How To Pronounce Knife, published by McClelland & Stewart. Thammavongsa will receive $100,000 courtesy of Scotiabank.

The remaining finalists, listed below, will each receive $10,000.

Gil Adamson, for her novel Ridgerunner, published by House of Anansi Press

David Bergen, for his short story collection Here The Dark, published by Biblioasis

Shani Mootoo, for her novel Polar Vortex, published by Book*hug Press

Emily St. John Mandel, for her novel The Glass Hotel, published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

The winner was announced tonight at the Scotiabank Giller Prize award ceremony, hosted by Canadian actor Eric McCormack, with performances by Canadian singer and songwriter, Diana Krall. The ceremony was presented commercial-free by Scotia Wealth Management on CBC, CBC Radio One and streamed live on CBCBooks.ca .

The jury, comprised of Canadian authors Mark Sakamoto (jury chair), Eden Robinson and David Chariandy, Canadian British novelist Tom Rachman and literary critic for The Guardian, Claire Armitstead chose How to Pronounce Knife from 118 submitted works.



Of the winning book, the jury wrote: How to Pronounce Knife is a stunning collection of stories that portray the immigrant experience in achingly beautiful prose. The emotional expanse chronicled in this collection is truly remarkable. These stories are vessels of hope, of hurt, of rejection, of loss and of finding one's footing in a new and strange land. Thammavongsa's fiction cuts to the core of the immigrant reality like a knife – however you pronounce it.



Souvankham Thammavongsa is the author of four poetry books: Light, winner of the Trillium Book Award for Poetry; Found; Small Arguments, winner of the ReLit Award; and, most recently, Cluster. Her fiction has appeared in Harper's, Granta, The Atlantic, The Paris Review, Ploughshares, Best American Non-Required Reading, The Journey Prize Stories, and The O. Henry Prize Stories. How to Pronounce Knife is her debut book of fiction, and the title story was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Born in the Lao refugee camp in Nong Khai, Thailand, she was raised and educated in Toronto, where she is at work on her first novel.

Listen to CBC Radio's q tomorrow at 10 a.m. EST for an interview with Souvankham Thammavongsa and relive the broadcast at CBCBooks.ca .



@GillerPrize will also be hosting a live Twitter chat with Thammavongsa on Thursday, November 12 at 2 p.m. EST, using the hashtag #GillerWinner.

Images of the winner, finalists and their books are available on the Media Resources page at www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca

Quotes

"Warmest congratulations to Souvankham, tonight's top winner for her exquisite collection, How to Pronounce Knife. In this most unusual moment in history, the jury - in what they described as the most intimate book club ever - chose this work for its excellence and this author as 2020's fully realized rising literary star."

- Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize



"Congratulations to Souvankham Thammavongsa, the 2020 winner of the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Scotiabank has proudly stood as the title sponsor of the Scotiabank Giller Prize since 2005 and looks forward to continuing to highlight Canada's extraordinary literary talent through this partnership. For Souvankham, we hope this recognition presents new opportunities and we welcome her to the Scotiabank Giller Prize family. In a year like no other, Canadian authors remain at the top of their craft."

-John Doig – Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution, Scotiabank



