Southwire 2021 Sustainability Report: Climate Change & Zero Carbon Transition

Southwire
·5 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Southwire

APPROACH

In 2021, as a result of our materiality assessment, we broadened our Climate Change & Zero Carbon Transition topic definition to include transitional risks and opportunities from climate change mitigation and adaptation. Due to its importance to Southwire stakeholders, we are also establishing robust governance structures to help ensure that we address the risks and opportunities linked to climate change and the low-carbon economy transition. Southwire's EVP, General Counsel and Chief Sustainability Officer, as well as our President of Wire & Cable and Chief Operating Officer, are responsible for the oversight of our climate change strategy. Additionally, we report all climate risk management plans and opportunities to the Board Sustainability Committee.

ADDRESSING CLIMATE RISKS

To maintain our leadership status in the wire and cable manufacturing industry and help drive the clean energy transition, we must address both the risks and opportunities of climate change-now and in the coming decades. Identified risks to Southwire include impacts to our supply chain and operations. We also recognize that climate change raises the risk of more severe and frequent extreme weather events. Impacts associated with these events, such as floods and winter storms, are a concern for some of our manufacturing locations. Production downtime; materials damage and associated clean-up costs; impacts on product demand; and employee absences are among the associated risks of extreme weather. In response to identified risks, we created a flood emergency response plan (FERP) and winterization procedures. We also implemented administrative and infrastructure improvements that are helping us prepare for and mitigate potential future climate-related occurrences.

Southwire is working to integrate a climate change scenario analysis into our Enterprise Risk Management process. Integration will allow us to identify, prepare for and respond to possible climate-related risks across our business. We intend for the analysis to be in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The goal is to finalize this integration by 2024. Our risk management and sustainability teams are also collaborating to establish an internal employee-based working group with senior, executive and board oversight to help lead and manage the process. As we continue to monitor the effects of climate change, we will adapt our plans and strategies as needed.

ADDITIONAL OPPORTUNITIES

Additional climate change opportunities include strengthening Southwire's financial and environmental sustainability by expanding and leveraging our services and product offerings to help facilitate the global transition to a clean energy economy. To do this, we dedicate ourselves to assisting our customers in navigating their climate risks and sustainability objectives. We are also developing new solutions to help customers reduce their carbon impact and adjust to a changing climate. To diversify our own business and minimize potential climate impacts, we are exploring opportunities to grow our operations into adjacent markets. In addition, to create resilient solutions, we are broadening efforts beyond our core electrical cable and wire products manufacturing to become a leader in providing diversified electrical goods and services. For example, in 2021, we acquired Topaz Lighting and OBI Partners. These acquisitions allow Southwire to expand into the lighting and software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider space, with a focus on electric utilities.

As we continue to assess our risks and opportunities and expand our capabilities and offerings, we are wellpositioned to help drive the clean energy transition as an industry leader.

SOUTHWIRE CLIMATE AND LOW-CARBON TRANSITION SOLUTIONS

INDUSTRIAL: MASS TRANSIT AND EV

The transition to a low-carbon economy demands environmentally friendly transportation infrastructure with enhanced safety measures.

  • Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) products reduce public health and safety risks by addressing the danger of smoke and toxic gas in mass transit tunnels. As a result, LSZH products are in demand for projects with limited ventilation and high numbers of people.

  • Products including thermoplastic high-heat-resistant nylon (THHN), cable-in-conduit (CIC) and EV charging cables are in demand as electrified transportation infrastructure grows.

UTILITY: STRATEGIC UNDERGROUNDING AND GRID HARDENING

Widespread outages caused by natural disasters drive the need to improve grid resiliency, including converting systems to underground networks.

  • CIC solutions improve jobsite safety and efficiency and help to shorten outage duration; accelerate repair efforts; extend system performance and life expectancy; and reduce cable replacement frequencies.

  • Tree Wire, used in tree-crowded areas such as residential areas prone to significant weather events, prevents direct shorts and instantaneous flashovers in case of sudden contact with tree limbs, as well as reducing the space and hardware required for line installation.

INFRASTRUCTURE: COILPAK™ AND SIMPULL™ BARREL

As the world faces growing labor shortages and a need for more efficient wire installation methods, Southwire products maximize efficiency and worker safety during the installation process.

  • SIMpull® CoilPAK™ payoff increases safety and improves efficiency by reducing physical handling, set up, and wire pulling.

  • CoilPAK™ with SIMpull® THHN wire is a space-saving, efficiency-adding design utilizing a multi-wire solution that reduces pulling tensions.

  • SIMpull™ Barrel increases use options through compatibility with various products including SIMpull NoLube Wire products and Metal Clad (MC) Cables, allowing longer lengths to be used. Products also increase productivity and safety by reducing material handling.

PERFORMANCE

Despite supply chain disruptions, such as shipping backlogs, delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increasing inflation, Southwire successfully continued operations by leveraging relationships with our suppliers and adjusting quotas to acquire necessary materials. We continued to progress on our 2025 goal of generating $1 billion in revenue from products and solutions with sustainable attributes by earning approximately $550 million in incremental revenue in 2021. In addition, Southwire R&D continues to demonstrate our commitment to investing in the advancement of sustainable products which contribute to sustainable product revenue. In 2021, approximately 58% of R&D efforts were focused on products with sustainable attributes while 61% of R&D spend included products with sustainable features.

View the full Southwire 2021 Sustainability Report.

Southwire, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture
Southwire, Friday, January 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southwire
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736067/Southwire-2021-Sustainability-Report-Climate-Change-Zero-Carbon-Transition

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Edmonton Elks sign defensive back Harry, receiver Vandervoort to contract extensions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks signed defensive back Jamie Harry and receiver Danny Vandervoort to one-year contract extensions Tuesday. Both players are Canadians. Harry appeared in nine games for Edmonton last season after being released by the B.C. Lions. Vandervoort suited up for all 18 regular-season contests in 2022, registering eight receptions for 75 yards. A former B.C. Lion, Vandervoort has 12 catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns in 57 career regular-season games. This report by Th

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett's tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Raptors, but he was on the bench after fouling out when Toronto had to wait out Jalen Brunson's missed 3-pointer in the final second before emerging with the victory. O.G. Anunoby hit two 3-point

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Matthews scores twice, Samsonov makes 37 saves as Maple Leafs down Jets 4-1

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the fight early. Auston Matthews — looking more and more like last season's 60-goal man — took control from there. The sniper scored twice early in the second period and Samsonov was stellar in making 37 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Thursday night. "Sammy was dialed in," Matthews said. "It's a big win for us, but the game could have definitely been a lot closer had it not been for him." And a lot closer if not for Tor

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg