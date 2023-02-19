Southwest's new internet price structure means you'll pay per flight and not by the day

Southwest Airlines will update its onboard internet pricing Tuesday, moving from $8 for an all-day pass to $8 per flight leg, according to the airline.

An airline spokesperson told USA TODAY in a statement that the move comes as part of an upgrade to the carrier's internet service, both with new hardware to support faster speeds on existing aircraft and a new provider for new planes.

Current Southwest aircraft have internet by Anuvu, while Viasat-equipped planes will begin entering the fleet in March.

"With two vendors providing connectivity in our fleet, we’re introducing a new pricing model for onboard internet. Effective Tuesday, February 21, onboard internet will be purchased per-leg, from 'takeoff to landing,' rather than our current per-day, DayPass," the statement said. "We currently have more than 350 aircraft upgraded and expect the full fleet to be completed by third quarter of this year."

The spokesperson pointed out that many Southwest customers take nonstop flights, and internet charges are effectively only going up for passengers who have connecting or stopover itineraries. The statement also emphasized that the onboard entertainment portal will still be available to customers on their own devices for free.

Airlines are increasingly using internet connectivity as a competitive differentiator.

Delta Air Lines announced earlier this winter that it's rolling out free Wi-Fi to SkyMiles members across its network. Many flights already offer the service and the airline makes a point of notifying passengers before and during their journey if it's available.

JetBlue has also long offered free inflight internet, and many other airlines continue to improve their paid-for internet options onboard.

