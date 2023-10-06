Southwest’s new nonstop flights from KCI to 2 vacation destinations start this weekend

Seven months after they were first announced, new nonstop flights to vacation destinations will start taking off this weekend from Kansas City International Airport.

Southwest Airlines’ new flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico, take off Saturday. These flights are seasonal, meaning it’s a nonstop service that’s offered for less than six months of the calendar year.

Southwest announced the flights in March, along with an expansion of its nonstop service to Cancun International Airport in Mexico to be daily, which started on Thursday.

The first travelers riding on all three routes Saturday will be treated to Caribbean-themed décor, live steel drum music, trivia, limbo, hula hoop, a conga line, and refreshments, according to KCI.

Preparing for a beach party tomorrow morning when @SouthwestAir launches NEW nonstops to both Montego Bay and Cabo San Lucas . Let’s fly! pic.twitter.com/LcRYeiwdXL — Justin Meyer (@JustinMeyerKC) October 6, 2023

Starting Oct. 7, Southwest will offer seasonal service on Saturdays to these vacation destinations:

Jamaica:

Kansas City to Montego Bay, departs at 9:55 a.m. and arrives at 1:55 p.m.

Montego Bay to Kansas City, departs at noon and arrives at 4:20 p.m.

Mexico:

Kansas City to San Lucas/Los Cabos, departs at 10:40 a.m. and arrives at 12:10 p.m.

San Lucas/Los Cabos to Kansas City, departs at 11:35 a.m. and arrives at 5:25 p.m.

“We are grateful for Southwest’s continued growth in Kansas City and for easier access to some of our most requested leisure destinations,” Pat Klein, director of the Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said in a statement in March. “Travelers will love the convenience of clearing customs at their home airport.”

The nonstop daily flights from Kansas City to Cancun are as follows:

MCI-CUN departs at 10:30 a.m. and arrives 1:45 p.m.

CUN-MCI departs at 1:40 p.m. and arrives 5:10 p.m.

Southwest, American and Frontier airlines were already offering some nonstop service to Cancun.