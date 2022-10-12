Southwest Middlesex Ward 3 candidates

·3 min read

There are three candidates in ward three this election, and only two council chairs to fill.

Voters will decide who gets to fill those chairs when online and phone voting runs Oct. 17-24. Information cards on how to vote should be in the mail this week.

With Coun. Mike Sholdice running for deputy mayor, Martin Vink is the only incumbent running -- sort of. Coun. Amy Choi was appointed by council to replace the late Ian Carruthers in ward two who passed away last September. She is running in her home ward this election.

The other challenger for the one of the seats is Marjorie Emery.

Martin Vink

Farm owner Martin Vink is going for his fifth term on council.

Sharecropping now, Vink has a lifelong agriculture background with his parents being chicken farmers. Vink said he was also a property assessor for 28 years.

Vink almost did not run this election.

“I gave other people time to put it in and nobody else was putting in, so I thought I’d better put it in by Aug. 11 and then somebody else put their name in the last day, and then we have an election,” said Vink.

“I wanted to make sure our ward was represented by someone with the background that I had,” he said, explaining that agriculture was the largest business in the municipality and his experience on council would help new councillors.

In the next four years, Vink wants to see more housing and drainage work for Wardsville, tar and chip in Mosa, and more than anything more transparency from council.

He gave the example of the CAO choosing a new development review coordinator without council getting to see the qualifications.

“We’ve lost transparency,” said Vink.

Other experience includes being on the board for St. Vincent De Paul, coaching Glencoe minor soccer, former member of Wardsville Kinsmen Club, member of North American Martyrs Cemetery in Wardsville.

Amy Choi

Along with being in real estate, Amy Choi was on the board of directors for a not-for-profit childcare centre in Mt. Brydges, and the Southwest Middlesex economic development committee before her councillor appointment last December.

She also initiated the first Glencoe night market to support local business during Covid, and runs the Facebook group Shop Southwest Middlesex with over 1,000 members.

“I just want to be the voice for the people that want to be heard,” said Choi on her plans if elected.

“I know everyone, everywhere had the difficulty of the division of Covid. And I’m also part of the Wardsville Community Organization and we’re trying to bring the community back together,” said Choi.

She gave examples of more community events, volunteering, and getting everyone to join her family in being active around the community so neighbours old and new get to know each other better.

Marjorie Emery

A registered nurse for 40 years, Marjorie Emery still keeps busy working part-time in acute care at Strathroy and Four Counties. She also worked children services 20 years and in the community.

“So I’m really awayre of the needs of children, adults and seniors in the community: their need for housing, their need for social supports, their need for social contacts,” said Emery, whose husband and father-in-law were farmers and is aware of agriculture issues.

Other expereince includes being on the Glencoe hockey and figure skating club boards, president of the Glencoe Lions Club, Glencoe horticultural society, Autism Society of Ontario, a volunteer for preparing for emergencies and disasters.

Emery said it is vital places like the arena and schools remain the community within the community to keep being hubs.

Other priorities are housing, economic recovery, and thinking outside the box to reach more consensus for everyone.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

