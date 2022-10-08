Southwest Illinois week 7 high school football scores
Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season is happening Friday night at community stadiums throughout Illinois and the metro-east.
Check out the Associated Press Week 7 football poll here, and return often as scores will be updated as they become available.
Southwestern Conference
Edwardsville 7 p.m.
-
O’Fallon
Belleville West 7 p.m.
-
Alton
East St. Louis 7 p.m.
South Seven Conference
Carbondale
Althoff 7 p.m.
-
Cahokia
Mount Vernon 7 p.m.
Mississippi Valley Conference
Highland
Waterloo 7 p.m.
-
Civic Memorial
Mascoutah 7 p.m.
-
Triad
Jerseyville 7 p.m.
Cahokia Conference
Roxana
Breese Central 7 p.m.
-
Wood River
Freeburg 7 p.m.
-
Salem
Columbia 7 p.m.
-
Red Bud
Wesclin 7 p.m.
Independent
Mount Zion 7 p.m.
-
Granite City
Mater Dei 7 p.m.