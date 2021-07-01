Southwest HS student fatally shot at east Fort Worth apartment building identified

The 16-year-old boy who was shot to death Monday at a Fort Worth apartment building has been identified as Kameron Tanksley, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard near the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Interstate 820.

Tanksley was shot multiple times and found in the second floor breezeway of the apartment building. His cause of death was reported as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner.

Tanksley was a sophomore at Southwest High School, according to Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Clint Bond.

Fort Worth police said no arrests have been made and they have not identified a motive for the shooting.