Southwest Gas, Bank of America rise; Schwab, DiDi fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Bank of America Corp., up $1.28 to $38.85.
The bank posted a much smaller decline in profits than some rivals reported last week.
Twitter Inc., up $3.37 to $48.45.
The company announced a takeover defense after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the messaging platform.
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.72 to $88.22.
The company's board said it would explore a sale after receiving a bid that was higher than one from Carl Icahn, which the company called “inadequate.”
Charles Schwab Corp., down $7.81 to $74.94.
The online brokerage reported results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.
Synchrony Financial, up $2.33 to $40.03.
The credit card issuer reported better-than-expected quarterly results.
DiDi Global Inc., down 45 cents to $2.01.
The Chinese ride-hailing company said it would hold a shareholder meeting May 23 to vote on delisting its U.S. shares.
Natus Medical Inc., up $7.46 to $33.51.
The medical device maker agreed to be acquired for $33.50 a share in cash by the investment firm ArchiMed.
Coterra Energy Inc., up $1.35 to $30.77.
Energy companies were higher as natural gas prices rose sharply.