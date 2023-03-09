Southwest to fly nonstop from KCI to two more international vacation destinations

Kansas City International Airport is living up to its name a little more.

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it’s adding new nonstop routes from Kansas City to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and to Los Cabos International Airport in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

“Just days ago, Kansas City government delivered on our commitment to open the new airport terminal ahead of time and on budget, with the expectation of more flights to more places for our region,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “We are proud to have worked with Southwest Airlines to expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City and expect more exciting new flight announcements ahead.”

The carrier is also expanding its nonstop service to Cancun International Airport in Mexico to become daily starting on Oct. 5.

Southwest, American and Frontier airlines were already offering some nonstop service to Cancun.

Starting Oct. 7, Southwest will offer seasonal service on Saturdays to these vacation destinations:

Jamaica:

Kansas City to Montego Bay, departs at 9:55 a.m. and arrives at 1:55 p.m.

Montego Bay to Kansas City, departs at noon and arrives at 4:20 p.m.

Mexico:

Kansas City to San Lucas/Los Cabos, departs at 10:40 a.m. and arrives at 12:10 p.m.

San Lucas/Los Cabos to Kansas City, departs at 11:35 a.m. and arrives at 5:25 p.m.

“We are grateful for Southwest’s continued growth in Kansas City and for easier access to some of our most requested leisure destinations,” Pat Klein, director of the Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said in a statement. “Travelers will love the convenience of clearing customs at their home airport.”