Southwest all but clinches a playoff berth with a hard-fought win over Eastern Hills

Springtown and Decatur are the clear favorites for the top-two football playoff berths in District 5-4A Division 1, but there are two other teams that will be making the playoffs out of that league.

Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Fort Worth Southwest are two such teams and the duo faced off at Scarborough-Handley Field on Thursday night to see which would have a leg up in the race to the post season.

Southwest broke open a close game at the half, getting a 100-yard rushing performance from quarterback Zachariah Cain and a pair of key interceptions en route to a 27-10 win over the Highlanders.

“This win put us in a good position,” said Southwest coach Joseph Turner who’s team improves to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in 5-4A D1. “These kids just don’t know how tough they really are.

“We see flashes of it every day, but once they actually believe in themselves and we put the whole game plan together then they do things like they did tonight. I’m so proud of these guys.”

Cain, making his second start at quarterback after an injury to Jahbori Cooper-Suttice two weeks ago, gave Southwest a 21-8 lead with 10:35 left in the game on a seven-yard run off right tackle, stretching to reach the ball over the goal line.

“Zach showed us exactly what he’s capable of,” said Turner of Cain who rushed 22 times for 108 yards and completed four of eight passes for 37 yards. “He’s a really good linebacker, but we see him do things in practice and he shows the flash. He’s a natural leader and is very shifty running the ball.”

Eastern Hills (1-7, 1-3) looked as if they would answer the Raiders’ score, driving from its own 30 to the Southwest 19, but defensive back Anthony Boswell picked off a Highlander pass at the five yard line to end the threat.

Southwest took a safety on the ensuing series to make it 21-10, but the Raiders put the game out of reach shortly after that. Defensive end Raylon Carter, who’s committed to the University of North Texas, was able to intercept a hard-thrown pass by Eastern Hills quarterback Josh Lowe from just a few yards away and raced 51 yards to pay dirt to give the Raiders a 27-10 lead with 2:45 left.

“I was just mad playing the ball, just playing smart technique,” said Carter, who comes in at No. 58 on the list of the Star-Telegram’s Top 100 Players. “When you’re playing defensive end you have to be alert for the run and the pass. It was a much needed play.”

“Raylon made an amazing play,” added Turner. “That’s a Division 1 football player right there. He’s going to UNT and that pick six put the nail in the coffin.”

It was an evenly matched slug fest in the first half. Southwest forced a three and out by Eastern Hills on the Highlanders’ first series and the Raiders took advantage right away.

Southwest moved 48 yards in nine plays capped with an 18-yard scoring run by Cain who weaved his way through the middle of the defense to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 5:23 left in the first quarter.

Eastern Hills answered with a nine-play drive of its own that covered 80 yards. Running back Marvy Miller ripped off 24 yards up the middle to start the march and Detavian Bates ended it with a 21-yard scoring run.

Bates mishandled a pitch in the backfield, but the ball bounced right back up to him allowing him to race around left end for the scored. R.J. Medlock-Porter ran in the conversion to give Eastern Hills an 8-7 lead with 1:08 left in the opening frame.

An onside kick by the Highlanders on the ensuing kickoff was covered by Arin Farmer at the Southwest 45 yard line. Eastern Hills was flagged for consecutive facemask penalties on the next two snaps by Southwest to move the ball to the 21.

A holding penalty on the Raiders and three consecutive losses on running plays had Southwest facing a fourth and 26 from the Eastern Hills 27, but Cain wasn’t fazed. Canderic Haley was wide open across the middle and Cain hit him in stride for the touchdown making it 14-8 with 10:09 left in the second quarter.

Niether team could get anything going the rest of the half as Eastern Hills coughed up a fumble on its next series that was recovered by Southwest’s Jeremiah Hogg at the Raiders’ 41. Both teams lost the ball on downs after that.

As it turns out, both teams are in good position to make the playoffs. Southwest just needs to avoid a slip up against Fort Worth Western Hills the rest of the way and Eastern Hills has already defeated Western Hills and has already played Springtown and Decatur.

The Highlanders finish with Fort Worth Carter-Riverside and Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis and a 3-3 district mark would likely give Eastern Hills the final slot.

“I love being in a position to make plays on both sides of the ball,” said Carter, who doubles at running back, but only managed 16 yards on eight carries against a swarming Eastern Hills defense. “It’s no questions asked. If you need me to do something, I’ll do anything.

“I can play left tackle. I can play linebacker. Whatever I need to do to help this team win and keep this thing rolling is what I’m going to do.”