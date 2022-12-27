Southwest cancels hundreds more flights at KCI, as holiday travel meltdown snowballs

Andrea Klick
·5 min read
Star file photo

A phone notification around 4 a.m. Tuesday informed Drew Wutke that his Thursday flight from Kansas City to LaGuardia on Southwest was canceled.

Southwest, he said, runs one or two direct flights a day from Kansas City to LaGuardia, so he knew he needed to reschedule something quickly. He clicked the rebooking link he was provided, but no flights were available until January 1.

Wutke is one of thousands of customers in Kansas City and across the country being impacted by flight cancellations and delays amid holiday travel that the airline says are a result of operational issues following last week’s winter storm.

For the next few days, Southwest said it will run about one-third of scheduled flights because of the challenges.

As of around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Southwest had canceled 81 flights, or 72% of its scheduled flights, going into or out of Kansas City International Airport, according to data on Flight Aware. The airline so far has also canceled 82 flights Wednesday and 26 flights Thursday traveling into or out of KCI, or 74% and 61% of its scheduled flights for those days, respectively.

Between Christmas Day and Thursday, the airline has canceled 312 flights going into and out of Kansas City so far, according to data from Flight Aware.

When he called Southwest to reschedule his flight, Wutke said he either got a busy signal or, if he made it through to a representative, the call cut off. A friend in a similar situation told him they waited six hours to talk with someone from Southwest.

Wutke, a pianist and music director, needed to get home for a high-paying performance on New Year’s Eve. So, he booked the cheapest flight he could find -- a more than $600 trip on Delta for Friday.

When he called Delta about his situation, Wutke said it was a different story entirely. He only waited 30 minutes and was then bumped up to a Thursday flight that had been fully booked to better accommodate his schedule. Southwest, on the other hand, hasn’t communicated if or how he can get his money back.

“I don’t know how Southwest is going to handle it,” he said. “I’m not gonna wait six hours on the phone to speak with somebody right now. I want to be home with my family. It’s all just very disappointing.”

In a statement released Monday, Southwest apologized for challenges impacting customers and employees. The airline said it is working to fix the issue by repositioning crew members and fleets.

“We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.,” the airline wrote. “These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday night that it would investigate the cancellations and whether or not Southwest acted in line with its customer service policy.

“USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service,” the department tweeted. “The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

Michael Schwab, who brought his wife and kids from Houston to visit family in the Kansas City area, learned early Tuesday that his returning trip Wednesday afternoon was canceled with no rebooking options until the New Year.

To get home, Schwab considered renting a car and making the 13-hour trek to Houston, but no rental cars were available at any of the companies he called. In the meantime, he and his family will stay in Kansas City and continue looking for the fastest way home.

While he can stay with family, Schwab said not everyone will be as lucky, and Southwest hasn’t been clear about whether or not expenses like food and hotels will be covered.

“It harms a lot of families, and there are people who are stuck in cities where they need to get home,” Schwab said. “There are people in situations where they can’t foot the bill for staying in hotels and everything. There’s no clarity about refunds from Southwest.”

On an FAQ page about the disruptions, Southwest said customers impacted by delays and cancellations can email the airline with receipts showing expenses incurred on hotels, meals and alternate transportation between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2. Southwest said it will honor “reasonable requests for reimbursement.”

Wutke said he understands that airlines can’t control the weather, but he said the lack of communication and issues he experienced with Southwest compared with its competitors means he likely won’t be traveling on the airline again.

“You can control how you communicate and how you help your customers, and you can control the experience we have as far as a timely manner of being able to prepare us for what our options are,” he said. “But it’s very clear that Southwest cannot handle that.”

Latest Stories

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers beat Clippers for homestand sweep

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night. Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record. Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers took a timeout after Nicolas Batum'

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Kakko scores late to lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Islanders

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kaapo Kakko scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:47 remaining and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 win over the crosstown-rival Islanders on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games. Barclay Goodrow had a goal and two assists, Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin stopped 15 shots to get his 17th win of the season and improve to 2-7-1 in 10 career games against the Islanders. “It