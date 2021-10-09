Southwest cancels, delays hundreds of flights due to Air Traffic Control issues, disruptive weather

If you're flying Southwest Airlines this weekend, make sure to check your flight before you leave for the airport.

An Air Traffic Control issue combined with weather delays in the East Coast has caused problems across the airline's network, forcing the Dallas-based carrier to delay and cancel hundreds of flights.

By Saturday afternoon, the flight-tracking website Flight Aware showed Southwest with 568 cancellations and 717 delayed flights nationwide.

"Air Traffic Control (ATC) issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend as we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers as quickly as possible," Southwest said in an emailed statement.

The impact is being felt just as families are traveling to take advantage of fall break.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

The airline recommends customers use online, self-service rebooking options on southwest.com.

"We encourage travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport. And, especially because it is Fall Break, travelers should give themselves extra time and arrive early," Heather Shelbrack, spokesperson for Sky Harbor, said when reached by email.

