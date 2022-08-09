Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

·2 min read

DALLAS (AP) — A Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the impact of landing was so hard that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed. She felt pain in her back and neck and could not move, and was taken to a hospital where she was diagnosed with the fracture.

The safety board completed its investigation without saying what caused the hard larding.

The NTSB said none of the other 141 people on board the plane were injured in the incident at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

The pilots told investigators that they were aiming for the normal touchdown zone on the relatively short runway.

“However, it ended up being a firm landing,” the NTSB said in its final report, dated Friday.

Dallas-based Southwest said in a statement Monday, “We reported the matter to the NTSB in accordance with regulatory requirements and conducted an internal review of the event.”

A spokeswoman for the airline declined to provide further information when asked about the result of the internal investigation and whether the plane was inspected for evidence of damage that could occur during a hard landing. The plane has been making several flights a day, according to tracking services.

Shortly after the 18-year-old Boeing 737-700 taxied off the runway, the pilots — a 55-year-old captain and 49-year-old co-pilot — were told about the injury to the flight attendant, who was in a jump seat at the back of the plane.

The NTSB, which did not travel to the accident site, has not made its documents from the investigation publicly available.

The runway that the plane landed on is only 5,700 feet long (1,700 meters). By comparison, runways at nearby Los Angeles International Airport range between 8,900 and nearly 13,000 feet (2,700 to 3,900 meters).

The NTSB investigation was reported earlier by The Dallas Morning News.

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Oil retreats on chance of Iran supply boost

    Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday on the latest progress in last-ditch talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would clear the way to boost its crude exports in a tight market. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $96.38 a barrel at 0027 GMT, paring a 1.8% gain from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.52 a barrel, after climbing 2% in the previous session.

  • USW president lauds bill's focus on building North American production

    United Steelworkers union (USW) International President Thomas Conway said on Monday the U.S. climate, tax and health bill will create new opportunities for U.S. companies and union members. The U.S. Senate approved the Biden administration's $430 billion bill on Sunday and it will go to a Democratic Party-controlled House of Representatives where it is expected to pass. Conway told Reuters in an interview the USW plans to add 30 new organizers to increase the union's presence in old-line steel, oil and other industries and to expand into industries the bill is designed to encourage such as electric cars, wind-power, solar and biofuels.

  • S&P/TSX composite gains slightly; markets await Wednesday's U.S. inflation figures

    Canada's main stock index edged higher Monday on a light trading day as investors awaited critical new U.S. inflation data expected later this week. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.04 points at 19,669.17. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 29.07 points at 32,832.54. The S&P 500 index was down 5.13 points at 4,140.06, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.10 points at 12,644.46. Inflation, and how far central banks are willing to go to tame it, is still the biggest story

  • Chile to 'sanction' those responsible for sinkhole near copper mine

    SANTIAGO -Chile will seek to apply harsh sanctions on those responsible for a huge sinkhole near a copper mine in the country's north, the mining minister said on Monday. The mysterious hole of 36.5 meters in diameter that emerged in late July has provoked the mobilization of local authorities and led the mining regulator Sernageomin to suspend operations of a nearby mine owned by Canada's Lundin in the northern district of Candelaria. "We are going to go all the way with consequences, to sanction, not just fine," Mining Minister Marcela Hernando said in a press release, adding that fines tend to be insignificant and the ruling must be "exemplary" to mining companies.

  • Canadian dollar strengthens as oil prices rebound

    The Canadian dollar rallied against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and investors continued to bet on another oversized interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada despite disappointing Canadian jobs data last week. The price of crude oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded from a six-month low it hit on Friday as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand. U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 2% higher at $90.76 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.5% higher at 1.2860 to the greenback, or 77.76 U.S. cents.

  • Sumitomo Metal, Sumitomo Corp hike Chile copper project cost estimate by 60%

    Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp said on Monday they had raised their estimate of the construction cost for the Quebrada Blanca phase 2 (QB2) copper project in Chile to about $7.5 billion from $4.7 billion.

  • Crude Oil Lower; Resumption of Iranian Nuclear Talks Weighs

    Oil prices fell Monday, extending last week’s hefty losses, amid persistent concern about weakening demand with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its aggressive monetary tightening. By 9 AM ET (1300 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.6% lower at $87.58 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 1.3% to $97.30. A strong monthly jobs report helped the market on Friday, but it also increased the chances that the Fed will continue its aggressive interest rate hikes into September, slowing growth further in the world’s largest economy already in a technical recession.

  • Firearms banned at events with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has argued 'gun-free' zones are less safe

    The Florida Republican is partnering with Turning Point Action for rallies across the country. But anyone carrying a firearm is not welcome.

  • Trump says FBI accessed his safe during raid at Mar-a-Lago: 'They even broke into my safe!'

    In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, the former president said the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over nuclear plant attacks

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded accusations Monday that each side is shelling Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine has blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there. Nuclear experts have warned that more shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which was captured by Russia early in the war, is fraught with danger.

  • Crypto: Tornado Cash reportedly tied to North Korean hackers Lazarus Group

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith details how Tornado Cash has been allegedly tied to North Korean hackers, and also previews Coinbase's upcoming earnings report.

  • Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

    DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years -- in hopes of better fighting the tick-borne threat. Lyme is a growing problem, with cases rising and warming weather helping ticks expand their habitat. While a vaccine for dogs has long been available, the only Lyme vaccine for humans was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002 from lack of demand, leaving people to rely on bug spray a

  • Suncor's Colorado refinery back to normal operations after Monday outage

    CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says its Commerce City refinery in Colorado is back up and running after an equipment malfunction earlier Monday. Suncor spokeswoman Mita Adesanya said the malfunction caused the safety system within one of the units at the refinery to activate. She said the system worked as designed, shutting down the equipment to prevent any further disruption to operations. Suncor sent out an alert Monday morning warning residents in the area that the temporary shutdown could resu

  • Oil: U.S. Crude Back at $90 on China Buying; CPI Worries Restrain Rally

    The same China that drove oil prices to six-month lows last week helped shore them above the $90-per-barrel zone on Monday as commodity markets were mixed ahead of this week’s much anticipated Consumer Price Index report for July. China surprised markets with faster-than-expected growth in oil purchases for last month.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-