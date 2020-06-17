Southwest Airlines Warns Customers About a Free Flight Scam on Facebook

Photo credit: Ethan Miller - Getty Images

If you think Southwest Airlines is giving away free roundtrip flights right now, I regret to inform you that scammers are back at it. The airline warned that a Facebook page claiming to be run by the carrier is fake and that people shouldn’t provide it with any personal information.

Southwest debunked the fraudulent page on Facebook by sharing a photo of the profile called “Southwest Air” with the words “scam alert” on it. The fake page made a post claiming that all of the airline’s flights are operating 24/7 and that it wants to show appreciation to loyal customers by giving away 500 free roundtrip flights to any destination.

“While we do offer very LOW fares, we are not currently offering FREE flights, as some of you may have seen on a fraudulent page,” the airline announced on its official Facebook page. “Always be sure to look for that little blue checkmark next to our page name, and make sure not to provide any of these scam pages with your personal information.”

So many aspects of this page are clearly sketchy: the name, the lack of a blue check mark, the link to enter for a free ticket, and the mere 39,000 Facebook users who have liked the page. (Southwest's real account has more than 6 million likes.)

Although you can't get a free flight, you can at least take comfort in the fact that Southwest is keeping an eye on scammers and looking out for its customers.

