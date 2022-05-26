Southwest Airlines raises second-quarter revenue forecast on travel demand
(Reuters) -Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday raised its second-quarter operating revenue forecast, as strong travel demand puts U.S. carriers on the fast track to a recovery from pandemic lows.
Shares of the airline were up nearly 3% before the bell.
"The company continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel," Southwest said in a regulatory .
Southwest added it is on track to report "solid profits" for the quarter and for the rest of 2022.
The carrier said it expects current-quarter operating revenue to rise 12% to 15% versus pre-pandemic levels, compared with its earlier forecast of an 8% to 12% rise.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)