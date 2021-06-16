Southwest Airlines offering half off fall airfares in 50th anniversary sale

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th anniversary with 50% off fall flights.

The sale runs through Thursday, the eve of the airline's anniversary.

It applies to new reservations for travel between Sept. 15 and Nov. 3, a span of – you guessed it – 50 days.

Promo code SAVE50 saves travelers half off base fares, but it does not apply to taxes and fees.

To stack savings, travelers can use Southwest's Low Fare Calendar to see which dates offer the cheapest flights.

Travelers can also compare prices across airlines using tools like Google Flights.

Southwest Airlines is the nation's largest domestic carrier and runs promotions regularly.

“Now more than ever, we are excited to turn a desire of ‘Wanna Get Away’ into ‘Gonna Get Away,’ getting customers closer to the people and places they love," Bill Tierney, Southwest's vice president of marketing, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Throughout its history, Southwest has prided itself on its competitive airfares, free baggage policy and lack of change fees. Travelers should note with this particular sale, "changes made to the itinerary after purchase will eliminate qualifications for this promotion," according to the fine print on Southwest's website.

