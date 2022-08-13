Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Southwest Airlines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$38b - US$12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Southwest Airlines has an ROCE of 4.8%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Southwest Airlines' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Southwest Airlines.

So How Is Southwest Airlines' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Southwest Airlines' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 22% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Southwest Airlines. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Southwest Airlines you'll probably want to know about.

