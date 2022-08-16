Southwest Airlines fare sale offers $59 tickets this fall and winter

Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, July 17, 2019.

Southwest Airlines announced a fare sale through August 26, and if you have the flexibility to travel at off-peak times, you could find some great deals.

The basics of the sale are that one-way fares as low as $79, or $59 on some routes, are available if you book before 11:59 p.m. CT on Aug. 26. The best deals will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in select markets – Southwest doesn't specify which, but does say that interisland flights in Hawaii are excluded. Travel must take place between Sept. 6 and Feb. 15, but dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas and the new year are excluded.

The airline's low fare calendar can help you determine if your trip is included in the sale, and it currently shows details about the promotion. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away and Wanna Get Away Plus fares.

It's been a tough summer for flyers, but many experts predict this fall and winter will be a little smoother as airlines continue to staff up as part of their pandemic recovery.

This sale from Southwest may be an effort to help stimulate demand past the summer peak. During the airline's second-quarter earnings call, executives said the company is back to pre-pandemic staffing levels and is "making progress toward our historic operational efficiency and reliability," with a cancellation rate below 1% in May and June.

Customer flexibility

Southwest has a strong focus on customer-friendly policies. It has long been known as one of the only domestic airline that doesn't charge passengers to check up to two bags. Earlier this summer the carrier announced a policy that travel credits, which previously were only valid for a year, will now never expire.

As part of the fare sale, Southwest's terms say that the discounted flights are nonrefundable, but customers can turn their tickets into credits if they find they are no longer able to fly.

Southwest also has one of the friendliest policies for plus-size travelers, offering refunds for those who choose to purchase extra seats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest Airlines selling $59 tickets in latest deal