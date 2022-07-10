Southwark: Officers investigate after women dies in traffic collision

Stock image of a police officer (PA)

Officers are investigating after a woman died in a fatal collision in South London in the early hours of the morning.

Police and the ambulance service were called at 4.10am on Sunday to reports a car had collided with a pedicab in New Kent Road, Southwark.

The road was closed for several hours with buses being diverted.

New Kent Road; it's been closed for some time, and looks like it will be a while before it opens pic.twitter.com/dqlXY3e7rk — Henry Long 🇺🇦 (@HenryLong9) July 10, 2022

A woman in her 20s - believed to have been a passenger in the pedicab - was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

The pedicab driver – a man, aged in his 30s - was taken to hospital suffering a suspected broken arm.

The car driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He has been taken into police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and is yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, ref 1420/10jul