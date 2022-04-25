Southwark: Four people found stabbed to death in horror in Bermondsey

(Google Maps)

Three women and a man have been found stabbed to death at their home in Bermondsey, south east London.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Delaford Road about 1.40am on Monday.

Officers attended and forced entry. Inside, they found four people suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of contacting next of kin. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are investigating. It is thought that all five people were known to each other.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances, a police spokesman said.