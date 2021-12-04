Southside Christian goes back-to-back in winning Class A football state title

Southside Christian repeated as state champions on Saturday afternoon.

Ja’Corey Martin ran for three touchdowns as the Sabres defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28-0 in the Class A championship game at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

It’s the school’s third state title overall and second straight. The theme of repeat champs continues in Class A —Green Sea-Floyds won back-to-back titles in 2018-19 before Southside’s current run.

The Sabres have won 22 straight games with their last loss coming in 2019.

Class 4A: South Pointe 41, Beaufort 7

Rock Hill’s South Pointe High turned in a dominating performance in defeating the Beaufort Eagles 41-7 to win the 2021 Class 4A championship Thursday night at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. It was the Stallions’ seventh state title.

South Pointe scored on its first two possessions on runs by Caleb Sims and Jaquan Thompson to go up 14-0. The second touchdown was helped by a Beaufort roughing-the-kicker penalty on a South Pointe field-goal attempt.

Stallions quarterback Zay McCrorey played one of his best games in his three years as a starting quarterback. The senior was 17-of-30 passing for 344 yards and also rushed for 64 yards and a TD. Demari Kendrick, the younger brother of Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, caught six passes for 169 yards. Waymond Jenerette had four catches for 107 yards and also threw a five-yard TD pass.

The Stallions outgained Beaufort in total offense 566-165.