Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Southside Bancshares, Inc.
·26 min read
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Southside Bancshares, Inc.

  • Fourth quarter net income of $27.7 million;

  • Linked quarter loan growth of 2.1%;

  • Linked quarter net interest margin increased to 3.19% and net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.40%(1);

  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47%;

  • Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 21.35%(1); and

  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.14% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Southside reported net income of $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.01, or 1.1%, to $0.87 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $0.88 for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 15.08%, compared to 12.67% for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average assets was 1.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.57% for the same period in 2021.

“We are pleased to report excellent fourth quarter and annual results for 2022,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Fourth quarter financial results for 2022 were highlighted by net income of $27.7 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.87, a 1.47% return on average assets, and annualized linked quarter loan growth of 8.2%. Our asset quality remained strong and our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter increased four basis points to 3.40%. During the fourth quarter, our $743 million of fair market value swaps began producing net interest income as the overnight SOFR rate we receive increased above the average fixed rate we pay. We recorded approximately $645,000 of net interest income related to these swaps for the month of December.”

“Texas continues to benefit from migration from other states, job growth and company relocations. Overall, we believe that the long-term economic conditions and growth prospects for the markets we serve remain solid.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.87 and $0.88 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of an increase in provision for credit losses, an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Southside recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47% and 15.08%, respectively, compared to 1.57% and 12.67%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 48.92% and 46.38%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 50.34% and 47.61%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 50.09% and 47.42%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $56.8 million, compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 15.1%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2021 was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to $55.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in the average yield and balance of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 3.19% and 3.40%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.01% and 3.23%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) both increased four basis points from 3.15% and 3.36%, respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 10.4%, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and decreases in deposit services income, gain on sale of loans, bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income and brokerage services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to an increase in other noninterest income, deposit services income and trust income, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 7.1%, to $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2021. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including professional fees, net occupancy expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense and software and data processing expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by decreases in communications expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased slightly by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Income tax expense decreased $0.5 million, or 10.8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.4 million, or 10.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 13.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 14.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and increased from 12.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $105.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $113.4 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 7.4%. Earnings per diluted common share were $3.26 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.47 for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 6.1%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by an increase in provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income and the decrease in income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we had a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $17.0 million for the same period in 2021. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.43% and 13.42%, respectively, compared to 1.59% and 12.77%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.05% and 47.39%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 51.74% and 49.03%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $212.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $189.6 million for the same period in 2021, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the increase in interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.11% and 3.32%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.96% and 3.16%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to higher average yields and balances on our interest earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income was $40.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 17.2%, compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the net loss on sale of securities AFS of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net gain of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021 and decreases in gain on sale of loans and deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $130.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $125.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $5.3 million, or 4.2%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including software and data processing expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, professional fees and net occupancy expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by the loss on the redemption of subordinated notes recorded in the third quarter of 2021, amortization of intangibles and communications expense.

Income tax expense decreased $2.8 million, or 16.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our ETR was approximately 12.2% and 13.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower ETR for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2022, we had $7.56 billion in total assets, compared to $7.26 billion at December 31, 2021 and $7.45 billion at September 30, 2022.

Loans at December 31, 2022 were $4.15 billion, an increase of $502.5 million, or 13.8%, compared to $3.65 billion at December 31, 2021. Our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, decreased $30.9 million over that same period due to forgiveness payments received for loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $533.5 million, or 14.8%, due to increases of $389.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $111.8 million in construction loans, $24.0 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans), $12.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $7.0 million in municipal loans. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $11.3 million in loans to individuals. Linked quarter loans increased $84.2 million, or 2.1%, due to increases of $85.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.8 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $5.3 million in construction loans and $0.9 million in municipal loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $21.5 million in commercial loans and $3.1 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2022 were $2.63 billion, a decrease of $229.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to $2.86 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, securities increased $50.0 million, or 1.9%, from $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, we transferred additional municipal securities and corporate bonds with fair values of approximately $118.9 million and $56.9 million, respectively, to held to maturity (“HTM”). All transfers from AFS to HTM were at the fair market value on the date of transfer. There was no impact to the income statement as a result of these transfers.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.20 billion, an increase of $475.7 million, or 8.3%, compared to $5.72 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, deposits increased $16.9 million, or 0.3%, from $6.18 billion at September 30, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, brokered deposits decreased $102.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to September 30, 2022. Brokered deposits at December 31, 2022, increased $364.5 million, or 123.6%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to funding our cash flow hedge swaps with brokered deposits in place of Federal Home Loan Bank advances to obtain lower cost funding.

On December 13, 2022, our board of directors increased its authorization under the Company’s current Stock Repurchase Plan, previously authorized in March 2022, by an additional 1.0 million shares, for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of the Company's common stock from time to time. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, we purchased 608,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.03 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million authorized shares remained available for purchase. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, and through January 24, 2023, we purchased 141,053 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.73 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 were $10.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and a decrease from $11.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $36.5 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to economic uncertainty related to inflation and recessionary concerns, partially offset by improved asset quality.   The allowance for loan losses was $36.5 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.5 million and a reversal of provision of $2.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses for loans of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million and a reversal of provision of $0.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.3 million and a reversal of provision of $4.0 million for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2022 and 2021, was $3.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share on November 3, 2022, which was paid on December 8, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022.

_______________

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call

Southside's management team will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 financial results on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CST.  The conference call can be accessed by webcast, for listen-only mode, on the company website, https://investors.southside.com.

Those interested in participating in the question and answer session, or others who prefer to call-in, can register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId020dcaa8c67456aa3bcb56252078ea1 to receive the dial-in number and unique code to access the conference call seamlessly. While not required, it is recommended that those wishing to participate register 10 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure a more efficient registration process.

For those unable to attend the live event, a webcast recording will be available on the company website, https://investors.southside.com, for at least 30 days, beginning approximately two hours following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE).  The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.56 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “seek,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions of the effect of our expansion, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.  Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 

As of

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Mar 31,

 

Dec 31,

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

106,143

 

 

$

110,620

 

 

$

111,099

 

 

$

90,399

 

 

$

91,120

 

Interest earning deposits

 

9,276

 

 

 

3,476

 

 

 

12,910

 

 

 

72,158

 

 

 

110,633

 

Federal funds sold

 

83,833

 

 

 

81,031

 

 

 

48,280

 

 

 

24,550

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value

 

1,299,014

 

 

 

1,424,562

 

 

 

1,733,354

 

 

 

2,065,984

 

 

 

2,764,325

 

Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value

 

1,326,729

 

 

 

1,151,205

 

 

 

1,083,672

 

 

 

474,319

 

 

 

90,780

 

Total securities

 

2,625,743

 

 

 

2,575,767

 

 

 

2,817,026

 

 

 

2,540,303

 

 

 

2,855,105

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

9,190

 

 

 

12,887

 

 

 

13,726

 

 

 

3,757

 

 

 

14,375

 

Loans held for sale

 

667

 

 

 

421

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

1,576

 

 

 

1,684

 

Loans

 

4,147,691

 

 

 

4,063,495

 

 

 

3,963,041

 

 

 

3,800,916

 

 

 

3,645,162

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(36,515

)

 

 

(36,506

)

 

 

(35,449

)

 

 

(35,524

)

 

 

(35,273

)

Net loans

 

4,111,176

 

 

 

4,026,989

 

 

 

3,927,592

 

 

 

3,765,392

 

 

 

3,609,889

 

Premises & equipment, net

 

141,256

 

 

 

142,653

 

 

 

142,772

 

 

 

142,880

 

 

 

142,509

 

Goodwill

 

201,116

 

 

 

201,116

 

 

 

201,116

 

 

 

201,116

 

 

 

201,116

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

4,622

 

 

 

5,137

 

 

 

5,687

 

 

 

6,273

 

 

 

6,895

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

133,911

 

 

 

133,394

 

 

 

132,675

 

 

 

131,923

 

 

 

131,232

 

Other assets

 

131,703

 

 

 

160,256

 

 

 

192,363

 

 

 

138,788

 

 

 

95,044

 

Total assets

$

7,558,636

 

 

$

7,453,747

 

 

$

7,606,061

 

 

$

7,119,115

 

 

$

7,259,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

1,671,562

 

 

$

1,759,959

 

 

$

1,735,488

 

 

$

1,630,056

 

 

$

1,644,775

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

4,526,457

 

 

 

4,421,200

 

 

 

4,512,921

 

 

 

4,440,343

 

 

 

4,077,552

 

Total deposits

 

6,198,019

 

 

 

6,181,159

 

 

 

6,248,409

 

 

 

6,070,399

 

 

 

5,722,327

 

Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

 

374,511

 

 

 

318,252

 

 

 

212,179

 

 

 

34,067

 

 

 

367,257

 

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt
issuance costs

 

98,674

 

 

 

98,639

 

 

 

98,604

 

 

 

98,569

 

 

 

98,534

 

Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

60,265

 

 

 

60,264

 

 

 

60,262

 

 

 

60,261

 

 

 

60,260

 

Other liabilities

 

81,170

 

 

 

87,797

 

 

 

254,825

 

 

 

71,578

 

 

 

99,052

 

Total liabilities

 

6,812,639

 

 

 

6,746,111

 

 

 

6,874,279

 

 

 

6,334,874

 

 

 

6,347,430

 

Shareholders' equity

 

745,997

 

 

 

707,636

 

 

 

731,782

 

 

 

784,241

 

 

 

912,172

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,558,636

 

 

$

7,453,747

 

 

$

7,606,061

 

 

$

7,119,115

 

 

$

7,259,602

 


Southside Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Dec 31,

 

Sep 30,

 

Jun 30,

 

Mar 31,

 

Dec 31,

Income Statement:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total interest income

$

75,128

 

 

$

66,880

 

 

$

57,100

 

 

$

53,873

 

 

$

54,760

 

Total interest expense

 

18,286

 

 

 

11,365

 

 

 

6,022

 

 

 

4,967

 

 

 

5,359

 

Net interest income

 

56,842

 

 

 

55,515

 

 

 

51,078

 

 

 

48,906

 

 

 

49,401

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

2,086

 

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

(633

)

 

 

294

 

 

 

(3,421

)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

54,756

 

 

 

54,021

 

 

 

51,711

 

 

 

48,612

 

 

 

52,822

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit services

 

6,478

 

 

 

6,241

 

 

 

6,496

 

 

 

6,628

 

 

 

6,855

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

(99

)

 

 

(2,177

)

 

 

(1,543

)

 

 

463

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

36

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

356

 

Trust fees

 

1,571

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

1,520

 

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

1,586

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

516

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

691

 

 

 

710

 

Brokerage services

 

727

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

809

 

 

 

907

 

Other

 

1,438

 

 

 

1,190

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

2,468

 

 

 

1,134

 

Total noninterest income

 

10,766

 

 

 

10,269

 

 

 

9,097

 

 

 

10,725

 

 

 

12,011

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

20,967

 

 

 

21,368

 

 

 

20,329

 

 

 

19,969

 

 

 

20,067

 

Net occupancy

 

3,973

 

 

 

3,847

 

 

 

3,654

 

 

 

3,656

 

 

 

3,541

 

Advertising, travel & entertainment

 

1,188

 

 

 

789

 

 

 

716

 

 

 

737

 

 

 

876

 

ATM expense

 

360

 

 

 

317

 

 

 

356

 

 

 

281

 

 

 

345

 

Professional fees

 

1,473

 

 

 

1,412

 

 

 

1,147

 

 

 

927

 

 

 

849

 

Software and data processing

 

1,741

 

 

 

1,736

 

 

 

1,739

 

 

 

1,631

 

 

 

1,454

 

Communications

 

387

 

 

 

497

 

 

 

509

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

544

 

FDIC insurance

 

511

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

464

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

515

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

586

 

 

 

622

 

 

 

658

 

Other

 

2,446

 

 

 

2,463

 

 

 

2,593

 

 

 

2,397

 

 

 

2,536

 

Total noninterest expense

 

33,561

 

 

 

33,464

 

 

 

32,106

 

 

 

31,195

 

 

 

31,334

 

Income before income tax expense

 

31,961

 

 

 

30,826

 

 

 

28,702

 

 

 

28,142

 

 

 

33,499

 

Income tax expense

 

4,293

 

 

 

3,875

 

 

 

3,297

 

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

4,812

 

Net income

$

27,668

 

 

$

26,951

 

 

$

25,405

 

 

$

24,996

 

 

$

28,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Share Data:

 

 

 

Weighted-average basic shares outstanding

 

31,896

 

 

 

32,112

 

 

 

32,119

 

 

 

32,357

 

 

 

32,311

 

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding

 

31,964

 

 

 

32,221

 

 

 

32,251

 

 

 

32,537

 

 

 

32,487

 

Common shares outstanding end of period

 

31,547

 

 

 

32,127

 

 

 

32,108

 

 

 

32,294

 

 

 

32,352

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.87

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

0.89

 

Diluted

 

0.87

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

0.79

 

 

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.88

 

Book value per common share

 

23.65

 

 

 

22.03

 

 

 

22.79

 

 

 

24.28

 

 

 

28.20

 

Tangible book value per common share (1)

 

17.13

 

 

 

15.61

 

 

 

16.35

 

 

 

17.86

 

 

 

21.77

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

0.38

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

 

0.39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

1.42

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

1.57

%

Return on average shareholders’ equity

 

15.08

 

 

 

14.23

 

 

 

13.33

 

 

 

11.42

 

 

 

12.67

 

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

 

21.35

 

