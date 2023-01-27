Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Fourth quarter net income of $27.7 million ;



Linked quarter loan growth of 2.1% ;

Linked quarter net interest margin increased to 3.19% and net interest margin (FTE) increased to 3.40% (1) ;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.47% ;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 21.35% (1) ; and

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.14% of total assets.

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (“Southside” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Southside reported net income of $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.01, or 1.1%, to $0.87 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $0.88 for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 15.08%, compared to 12.67% for the same period in 2021. The annualized return on average assets was 1.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 1.57% for the same period in 2021.

“We are pleased to report excellent fourth quarter and annual results for 2022,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “Fourth quarter financial results for 2022 were highlighted by net income of $27.7 million, earnings per diluted common share of $0.87, a 1.47% return on average assets, and annualized linked quarter loan growth of 8.2%. Our asset quality remained strong and our tax-equivalent net interest margin linked quarter increased four basis points to 3.40%. During the fourth quarter, our $743 million of fair market value swaps began producing net interest income as the overnight SOFR rate we receive increased above the average fixed rate we pay. We recorded approximately $645,000 of net interest income related to these swaps for the month of December.”

“Texas continues to benefit from migration from other states, job growth and company relocations. Overall, we believe that the long-term economic conditions and growth prospects for the markets we serve remain solid.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $27.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 3.6%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.87 and $0.88 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in net income was primarily a result of an increase in provision for credit losses, an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by an increase in net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, Southside recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $3.4 million for the same period in 2021. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were 1.47% and 15.08%, respectively, compared to 1.57% and 12.67%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 48.92% and 46.38%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 50.34% and 47.61%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 50.09% and 47.42%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $56.8 million, compared to $49.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of 15.1%. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2021 was due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and the average balance of interest earning assets, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to higher interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. Linked quarter, net interest income increased $1.3 million, or 2.4%, compared to $55.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to the increase in the average yield and balance of interest earning assets, which more than offset the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) increased to 3.19% and 3.40%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.01% and 3.23%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) both increased four basis points from 3.15% and 3.36%, respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income was $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 10.4%, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in net gain on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and decreases in deposit services income, gain on sale of loans, bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income and brokerage services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $0.5 million, or 4.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was due to an increase in other noninterest income, deposit services income and trust income, partially offset by a decrease in BOLI income.

Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million, or 7.1%, to $33.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $31.3 million for the same period in 2021. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including professional fees, net occupancy expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense and software and data processing expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by decreases in communications expense and amortization of intangibles. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased slightly by $0.1 million, or 0.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Income tax expense decreased $0.5 million, or 10.8%, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.4 million, or 10.8%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) decreased to 13.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 14.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and increased from 12.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Net income was $105.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $113.4 million for the same period in 2021, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 7.4%. Earnings per diluted common share were $3.26 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $3.47 for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 6.1%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by an increase in provision for credit losses, a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by the increase in net interest income and the decrease in income tax expense. For the year ended December 31, 2022, we had a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $17.0 million for the same period in 2021. Returns on average assets and average shareholders’ equity for the year ended December 31, 2022 were 1.43% and 13.42%, respectively, compared to 1.59% and 12.77%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 50.05% and 47.39%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 51.74% and 49.03%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest income was $212.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $189.6 million for the same period in 2021, due to the increase in interest income, a result of the increase in the average yield and balance of our interest earning assets, partially offset by the increase in interest expense on our interest bearing liabilities due to the increase in interest rates, the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities and a decrease in the interest income from PPP loans.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 3.11% and 3.32%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 2.96% and 3.16%, respectively, for the same period in 2021. The increase in net interest margin was due to higher average yields and balances on our interest earning assets during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Noninterest income was $40.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 17.2%, compared to $49.3 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the net loss on sale of securities AFS of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net gain of $3.9 million for the same period in 2021 and decreases in gain on sale of loans and deposit services income, partially offset by an increase in other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $130.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $125.0 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $5.3 million, or 4.2%. The primary increase was in salaries and employee benefits. Several additional expense categories increased, including software and data processing expense, advertising, travel and entertainment expense, professional fees and net occupancy expense, however when combined, such expenses were partially offset by the loss on the redemption of subordinated notes recorded in the third quarter of 2021, amortization of intangibles and communications expense.

Income tax expense decreased $2.8 million, or 16.2%, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Our ETR was approximately 12.2% and 13.3% for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower ETR for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021, was primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2022, we had $7.56 billion in total assets, compared to $7.26 billion at December 31, 2021 and $7.45 billion at September 30, 2022.

Loans at December 31, 2022 were $4.15 billion, an increase of $502.5 million, or 13.8%, compared to $3.65 billion at December 31, 2021. Our PPP loans, a component of the commercial loan category, decreased $30.9 million over that same period due to forgiveness payments received for loans funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $533.5 million, or 14.8%, due to increases of $389.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $111.8 million in construction loans, $24.0 million in commercial loans (excluding PPP loans), $12.4 million in 1-4 family residential loans and $7.0 million in municipal loans. The increases were partially offset by a decrease of $11.3 million in loans to individuals. Linked quarter loans increased $84.2 million, or 2.1%, due to increases of $85.8 million in commercial real estate loans, $16.8 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $5.3 million in construction loans and $0.9 million in municipal loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $21.5 million in commercial loans and $3.1 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2022 were $2.63 billion, a decrease of $229.4 million, or 8.0%, compared to $2.86 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, securities increased $50.0 million, or 1.9%, from $2.58 billion at September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, we transferred additional municipal securities and corporate bonds with fair values of approximately $118.9 million and $56.9 million, respectively, to held to maturity (“HTM”). All transfers from AFS to HTM were at the fair market value on the date of transfer. There was no impact to the income statement as a result of these transfers.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 were $6.20 billion, an increase of $475.7 million, or 8.3%, compared to $5.72 billion at December 31, 2021. Linked quarter, deposits increased $16.9 million, or 0.3%, from $6.18 billion at September 30, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, brokered deposits decreased $102.7 million, or 13.5%, compared to September 30, 2022. Brokered deposits at December 31, 2022, increased $364.5 million, or 123.6%, compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to funding our cash flow hedge swaps with brokered deposits in place of Federal Home Loan Bank advances to obtain lower cost funding.

On December 13, 2022, our board of directors increased its authorization under the Company’s current Stock Repurchase Plan, previously authorized in March 2022, by an additional 1.0 million shares, for a total authorization to repurchase up to 2.0 million shares of the Company's common stock from time to time. Repurchases may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, we purchased 608,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.03 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 1.1 million authorized shares remained available for purchase. Subsequent to December 31, 2022, and through January 24, 2023, we purchased 141,053 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.73 pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 were $10.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to $11.6 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and a decrease from $11.7 million, or 0.16% of total assets, at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $36.5 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $35.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to economic uncertainty related to inflation and recessionary concerns, partially offset by improved asset quality. The allowance for loan losses was $36.5 million, or 0.90% of total loans, at September 30, 2022.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $0.5 million and a reversal of provision of $2.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses for loans of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net charge-offs of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.6 million and a reversal of provision of $0.7 million for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, compared to a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. We recorded a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $1.3 million and a reversal of provision of $4.0 million for years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures at December 31, 2022 and 2021, was $3.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.04 per share on November 3, 2022, which was paid on December 8, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022.

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the “Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.56 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 55 branches in Texas and operates a network of 74 ATMs/ITMs.

Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of 2022 2021 Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 106,143 $ 110,620 $ 111,099 $ 90,399 $ 91,120 Interest earning deposits 9,276 3,476 12,910 72,158 110,633 Federal funds sold 83,833 81,031 48,280 24,550 — Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 1,299,014 1,424,562 1,733,354 2,065,984 2,764,325 Securities held to maturity, at net carrying value 1,326,729 1,151,205 1,083,672 474,319 90,780 Total securities 2,625,743 2,575,767 2,817,026 2,540,303 2,855,105 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,190 12,887 13,726 3,757 14,375 Loans held for sale 667 421 815 1,576 1,684 Loans 4,147,691 4,063,495 3,963,041 3,800,916 3,645,162 Less: Allowance for loan losses (36,515 ) (36,506 ) (35,449 ) (35,524 ) (35,273 ) Net loans 4,111,176 4,026,989 3,927,592 3,765,392 3,609,889 Premises & equipment, net 141,256 142,653 142,772 142,880 142,509 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 Other intangible assets, net 4,622 5,137 5,687 6,273 6,895 Bank owned life insurance 133,911 133,394 132,675 131,923 131,232 Other assets 131,703 160,256 192,363 138,788 95,044 Total assets $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 $ 7,259,602 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,671,562 $ 1,759,959 $ 1,735,488 $ 1,630,056 $ 1,644,775 Interest bearing deposits 4,526,457 4,421,200 4,512,921 4,440,343 4,077,552 Total deposits 6,198,019 6,181,159 6,248,409 6,070,399 5,722,327 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 374,511 318,252 212,179 34,067 367,257 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,674 98,639 98,604 98,569 98,534 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,265 60,264 60,262 60,261 60,260 Other liabilities 81,170 87,797 254,825 71,578 99,052 Total liabilities 6,812,639 6,746,111 6,874,279 6,334,874 6,347,430 Shareholders' equity 745,997 707,636 731,782 784,241 912,172 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,558,636 $ 7,453,747 $ 7,606,061 $ 7,119,115 $ 7,259,602





Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)