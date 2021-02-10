A Charlotte cake shop turns off ovens for good after 26 years, citing COVID

Melissa Oyler, Catherine Muccigrosso, Heidi Finley
·12 min read

Things have been intense for the past year, and so has the news cycle that has come with it. It can be nearly impossible to keep track of all of the changes that have swept into Charlotte with the coronavirus COVID-19.

Our city’s restaurants and retailers have been through a lot. Some have closed permanently, others are hanging on with the help of crowdsourced fundraising, and even some new businesses have managed to stay on track by opening their doors for the first time.

Tiz Benson of Tizzerts said the pandemic is too much and the custom cake shop on East Stuart Andrew Boulevard has permanently closed effective Wednesday after 26 years in business.

The bakery has made tens of thousands of cupcakes, brownies, pound cakes, layer cakes and wedding cakes since opening in 1995, Benson said.

“We treasure those memories and are honored that you have made us a part of your special celebrations throughout the years,” she said, including its signature Tizzerts Flower Cakes.

Tizzerts also was known for spicing up its cupcakes for the holidays, such as adding pink gumball spiders and webs to its Boston cream cupcake for Halloween, CharlotteFive previously reported.

“These times of COVID-19 are tough ones for so many,” Benson said. “Like many others, we simply can’t compete with its grasp on our local economy ... our Tizzerts’ ovens are turned off.”

The news comes on the heels of another bakeshop closing announcing its closing this week. Gigi’s Cupcakes owner Dana Walton said her Sharon Corners cupcake shop at 4732 Sharon Road will be closing by the end of February. “The pandemic has killed us,” she said.

“It’s impossible to pay the bills when people aren’t leaving their houses to buy cupcakes,” she said, noting that if the business would have made it until spring, it would have seen its 10th anniversary. “It sucks for the people who have lost loved ones — all the way around, it’s just a sad situation.”

Here are some other Charlotte favorites that have closed their doors permanently since mid-March 2020, when the pandemic arrived in our community:

B. Good

If B.GOOD was your to-go spot for a healthy bite, you’ll need to switch up the routine — it’s closing all four Charlotte-area locations, Charlotte Ledger has reported.

The Boston-based company set up shop in Ballantyne, uptown and Birkdale Village, but all four locations are closing. The Charlotte-market locations have been removed from the website, as well as locations in Raleigh and Fayetteville.

B.GOOD’s chief marketing manager, Hadrien Delande, told the Charlotte Ledger that the company “made the difficult decision to permanently close all four B.GOOD locations in the Charlotte market due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bill Spoons BBQ

5524 South Blvd.

The iconic Charlotte restaurant known for its vinegar-based Eastern North Carolina barbecue planned to close effective Sept. 16. Over the years, lines that once wrapped around the building had diminished, Steve Spoon Jr., the grandson of founders Bill and Marie Spoon, said in a Facebook post. Under Phase 2.5 of COVID-19 regulations, the restaurant was open for curbside pickup only.

Buffalo Exchange

1521 Central Ave.

The Charlotte location closed, citing COVID-19, but the nationwide chain is encouraging customers to direct their business to Buffalo Exchange Sell By Mail.

Buffalo Exchange.
Buffalo Exchange.

California Pizza Kitchen

4400 Sharon Road

The chain known for its hand-tossed pizzas with seasonal ingredients is permanently closed at SouthPark. The company said online: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords, we regret to inform you that we have closed this restaurant.” The Playa Vista, Calif.-based chain, with about 200 locations nationwide, declared bankruptcy July 30.

California Pizza Kitchen.
California Pizza Kitchen.

Carpe Diem

1535 Elizabeth Ave.

The restaurant’s owners said they would have renewed their lease if not for COVID-19. Instead, they’ve shifted some customer favorites to their other business, Earl’s Grocery, for takeout only.

The Cellar at Corkbuzz

4905 Ashley Park Lane

The Cellar at Corkbuzz, based in New York City, has closed its SouthPark location because of the pandemic. “It is impossible to open a restaurant built on the community, bringing people together, events and our core business model when it is not safe to have wine events or classes or even dine in the way we previously were able to. The financial devastation of this crisis makes re-opening impossible for many small businesses including ours,” the company said on the website. The wine bar opened five years ago in a 3,500-square-foot space in Sharon Square. The two other locations in New York remain open.

The Cellar at Corkbuzz, based in New York City,&#xa0;has closed its SouthPark location because of the pandemic.
The Cellar at Corkbuzz, based in New York City, has closed its SouthPark location because of the pandemic.

Chris’ Deli

3619 E. Independence Blvd.

Chris’ Deli closed in April after decades at its location on East Independence Boulevard. A May Facebook post cited an ongoing dispute with the deli’s landlord and promised the restaurant would reopen in a new location.

Coliseum V

2801 E. Independence Blvd.

The action bar that opened in September 2019 closed just after Halloween, and it hosted a yard sale on Nov. 14. It posted photos of items for sale on its Facebook page, including virtual reality equipment, PCs, furniture and more. “Being closed down for so long, trying to keep everyone and everything afloat, it was just too long,” owner Phil McHugh told Charlotte Agenda, who posted his phone number on its Facebook post for anyone who wants to know details about the sale.

Coliseum V on Independence Boulevard closed in October after being open for just over a year.
Coliseum V on Independence Boulevard closed in October after being open for just over a year.

Elizabeth Billiards

1400 Central Ave.

Elizabeth Billards announced its closure on Nov. 1 via Facebook, noting that the owners would look for a new spot. In March, the Central Square shopping center that served as its home was sold to developers.

Epicentre

210 E. Trade St.

With uptown business slowing to a halt, several restaurants in the Epicentre lineup have closed. Unprentious Palate and Charlotte Ledger have reported that Jason’s Deli, Firehouse Subs and Moe’s Southwest Grill are permanently closed, and the website and phone for Vida Cantina aren’t operating.

Gigi’s Cupcakes

4732 Sharon Road M

Owner Dana Walton said COVID-19 killed Gigi’s Cupcakes, citing a lack of business. She didn’t have a firm closing date set but estimated the shop would be closed by the end of February 2021.

The Charlotte location of Gigi&#x002019;s Cupcakes is closing due to the financial impact of COVID-19.
The Charlotte location of Gigi’s Cupcakes is closing due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Fitzgerald’s

201 E. 5th St.

The “American tavern with an Irish twist,” Fitzgerald’s announced in July on social media that after eight years in the city, it is permanently closing.

Illos Noche

8426 Park Road

Ilios Noche, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant, closed its Quail Corners location, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant group said it would focus on keeping its other restaurants open: Ilios Noche Rea Village, Ilios Crafted Greek, Big View Diner and Emerald Lake Golf & Social Club.

JJ’s Red Hots — Uptown location

400 S. Tryon St.

The popular uptown location of the Charlotte hot dog spot, JJ’s Red Hots, closed because of the novel coronavirus. Co-founder Jonathan Luther confirmed in late July that the 3-year-old business will not reopen. It’s one of three locations. The flagship restaurant on East Boulevard in Dilworth is open. The Ballantyne location is temporarily closed.

La Belle Helene and Parliament Coffee

300 S. Tryon St.

The French restaurant and its adjoining coffee shop, Parliament Coffee, closed after shutting down their social media. La Belle Helene was widely known for its Instagrammable bathroom.

Lemon Love

400 E. Stonewall St., #400B

Owner Tracy Martin announced via Instagram that the nail spa that opened in uptown in 2019 wouldn’t re-open after the pandemic.

Lemon Love in Stonewall Station won&#x002019;t reopen after COVID-19.
Lemon Love in Stonewall Station won’t reopen after COVID-19.

Luciano’s

1910 South Blvd.

In mid-June, Luciano’s announced via Instagram that after 7 years open, it would be closing its South Boulevard location permanently. However, Norsan Restaurant Group has a new restaurant announcement coming soon, the restaurant added.

Nova’s Bakery

1511 Central Ave.

The Plaza Midwood staple for European-style bread planned to shut its doors near the end of 2020. “We are closing on December 13th our business after 26 years, it has been very difficult to maintain what we do since many of our customers has been out of business temporarily or permanently,” co-owner Sladjana Novakovic emailed CharlotteFive.

Nutrishop

15205 John J Delaney Drive

Nutrishop in Ballantyne closed July 31 after 10 years citing the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdowns. The store sold vitamin supplements, and sports nutrition and weight loss products. “We hope that we have been more than ‘just another nutrition store’ to you,” the company said on Facebook. “With our business largely dependent on health and fitness enthusiasts, who aren’t able to attend the gym, it has had a crushing impact on Nutrishop.”

Manor Theatre

609 Providence Road

Movie theaters nationwide — especially art house theaters — were in trouble in Charlotte even before COVID-19 hit. Regal Manor Twin won’t get a chance to reopen. Regal and the real estate the shopping center owner did not provide a reason for the closure of the 73-year-old theater.

Oasis Day Spa

2036 E. 7th St.

Oasis Day Spa’s founder and CEO, Roberta Rice Johnson, has passed away, the Elizabeth neighborhood spa announced via its website. Johnson opened the spa in 1998 and was in charge of it for 23 years. COVID-19 was also a factor in the spa’s decision to permanently close.

Pier1

Multiple locations

National chain had filed for bankruptcy in February, just before the coronavirus shut down in-person shopping for much of the country. In May, the home goods store announced it would close all U.S. stores. Charlotte-area stores have reopened to clear out merchandise.

All Pier 1 Imports stores will be closing, including the Charlotte region, following the May 19 announcement that the company is seeking court approval to begin &#x00201c;an orderly wind-down&#x00201d; of operation of its remaining 541 U.S. stores as soon as stores are able to reopen.
All Pier 1 Imports stores will be closing, including the Charlotte region, following the May 19 announcement that the company is seeking court approval to begin “an orderly wind-down” of operation of its remaining 541 U.S. stores as soon as stores are able to reopen.

The Pink Hanger

2935 Providence Road

After 13 years, the women’s clothing boutique said June 21 on social media it was closing its doors. “We are grateful for the support we received from you during the pandemic ... We encourage you to please continue to support small businesses as they are the heart and soul of our great city.”

Queen City Q

225 E. 6th St.

The COVID-19 shutdown pushed customers away from uptown. That drop in business, extended by protests in support of the Black community and the loss of Charlotte hosting the Republican National Convention, drove the owners’ decision to close.

Rita’s

1308-A The Plaza

The Plaza Midwood location of the Italian ice shop closed at the end of its season after owners were unable to come to a new agreement with the landlord. Its Arbors location will reopen in the spring.

Sammy’s Deli

1113 Pecan Ave.

Sammy’s Deli, a Charlotte favorite serving no-frills breakfast and lunch in Plaza Midwood since 1997, closed Dec. 1 after its location was sold for redevelopment. Its breakfast crew is now working at Dish, serving largely the same menu.

The Summit Room

1531 East Blvd.

The small, intimate space wouldn’t work with COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the restaurant said in announcing its closure.

Thirsty Nomad

4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd. A

The brewer didn’t blame COVID-19 for its closure, instead noting that its location wasn’t ideal and its management team had lacked experience.

Thirsty Nomad was at 4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd. A
Thirsty Nomad was at 4402 Stuart Andrew Blvd. A

Tizzerts

4205 Stuart Andrew Blvd., Suite E

Tizzerts owner Tiz Benson said the pandemic was too much for the bakeshop that opened in 1995 and is known for its buttercream frosting, and custom decorations on cakes and cupcakes. “These times of COVID-19 are tough ones for so many,” Benson said. “Like many others, we simply can’t compete with its grasp on our local economy ... our Tizzerts’ ovens are turned off.”

Tizzerts, which sold cupcakes in seasonal flavors with custom decorations, is permanently closed effective Feb. 10.
Tizzerts, which sold cupcakes in seasonal flavors with custom decorations, is permanently closed effective Feb. 10.

Tread Happy

128 Park Ave.

The boutique fitness studio announced its Charlotte and Charlottesville locations would permanently close due to COVID-19 and “difficulty in finding common ground” with its landlord, according to an post from the studio’s Instagram account.

Ultra Running Company

110 West Blvd.

Ultra Running Company announced the permanent closure of its South End location, citing the health and wellness of staff and customers. “Change happens, and it’s hitting close to home for our team this time,” read a statement on the running store’s Instagram page. On August 7, owner Nathan Leehman wrote a letter to customers, citing COVID-19 as a “tipping point” for the location’s closure.

Nathan Leehman, owner of Ultra Running Company.
Nathan Leehman, owner of Ultra Running Company.

Upstream

6902 Phillips Place Court

The upscale seafood restaurant had closed when the coronavirus shut down dining rooms and announced months later that it wouldn’t reopen.

Burke Hospitality has announced that it will not reopen Upstream after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burke Hospitality has announced that it will not reopen Upstream after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vapiano Charlotte

201 S. Tryon St.

The popular Italian restaurant closed during the COVID-19 shutdown in March and never reopened. In its place, the owners have opened The Bella Ciao, a similar concept with many of the same staff members.

Wet Willie’s

900 North Carolina Music Factory Blvd., # C1

Wet Willie’s, a spot famous for its frozen cocktails, best enjoyed before or after a concert at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union, won’t reopen after its COVID closing.

Wet Willie&#x002019;s at AvidXchange Music Factory announced it is closing permanently, citing COVID-19 hardships.
Wet Willie’s at AvidXchange Music Factory announced it is closing permanently, citing COVID-19 hardships.

The Wooden Vine Wine Bar & Bistro

231 N. Tryon St.

The uptown wine bar has permanently closed, citing the loss of uptown business over the past few months as COVID-19 has kept offices and other attractions closed. “We treated service every evening as if we were throwing a dinner party with friends. We want to thank everyone for the constant support throughout the years. We loved having you as our guests,” the management said via Instagram.

Yama Izakaya

1324 Central Ave.

The casual Japanese restaurant’s Central Avenue location is closing when its lease comes to an end on Dec. 15, but relocation plans are in the works, a post on its Facebook page said. “We would like to thank you for your friendship, support and patronage for the last 6 years. It has been a pleasure to be a part of this neighborhood.”

Yoga One

2230 Park Road and 1318 Central Ave., D2

The yoga studio had been holding online classes since COVID-19 shut down gyms, but the owner abruptly announced both locations would close and livestream classes would stop. Its Central Avenue lease was up due to planned redevelopment.

Yoga One&#x002019;s Central Avenue location is in Plaza Midwood.
Yoga One’s Central Avenue location is in Plaza Midwood.

