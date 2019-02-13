Southland co-champ UIW to face FBS pair
(STATS) - Incarnate Word will seek to build off the most successful season in program history during a 12-game 2019 schedule which was announced Wednesday.
The Cardinals earned a share of the Southland Conference title and an FCS playoff bid for the first time, finishing 6-5 in coach Eric Morris' first season.
The new season kicks off with an inaugural meeting with crosstown FBS member USTA Aug. 31 at San Antonio's Alamodome.
The Cardinals will face a second FBS opponent when they visit New Mexico State on Nov. 16. They also will play six home games, highlighted by a Nov. 2 matchup with Nicholls, the other Southland co-champ last year.
---=
2019 Incarnate Word Schedule
Aug. 31, at UTSA
Sept. 7, Texas Southern
Sept. 21, at Sam Houston State*
Sept. 28, Abilene Christian*
Oct. 5, at Houston Baptist*
Oct. 12, at Southeastern Louisiana*
Oct. 19, Lamar*
Oct. 26, Northwestern State*
Nov. 2, Nicholls*
Nov. 9, at Stephen F. Austin*
Nov. 16, at New Mexico State
Nov. 22, Central Arkansas*
* - Southland Conference game