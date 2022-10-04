Southland announces expansion to build advanced manufacturing plant in Alberta

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lethbridge County has been selected by Southland Trailers as the site for the new manufacturing facility. The expansion is in part thanks to a $2.06 million boost from the Alberta government’s rural stream of the Investment and Growth Fund (IGF).

The 85,000 square-foot advanced manufacturing plant in Lethbridge County will create 250 new jobs over the next three years, building on their existing 380-strong workforce. The new facility will integrate robotic processes that will allow Southland to double its cargo trailer production capacity from 20 per day to 41 per day.

A family-run Alberta business, Southland Trailers has grown to be one of the largest trailer manufacturers in North America. Southland’s expansion in southern Alberta reinforces Southland’s commitment to Alberta and grows Alberta’s innovative edge in manufacturing

Today’s announcement is the result of close collaboration between Southland, Lethbridge County, the Government of Alberta, and Invest Alberta, to fuel regional economic development.

“Southland Trailer Corp. is thrilled to work with the Government of Alberta on our new expansion. We look forward on continuing to provide new job opportunities and strive to make Southern Alberta a pinnacle in the manufacturing industry. The new jobs provided by this expansion will help boost Lethbridge's economy and provide more opportunity to the people of Lethbridge. We look forward to bringing new team members of all skill sets to Southland Trailer Corp.”

  • Monty Sailer, President and CEO, Southland Trailers

“Many companies prepared to invest in new projects are seeking a proactive signal of commitment and support from government. A deal-closing incentive – regardless of amount – shows serious investors that investment attraction, and in particular high-impact investments that create meaningful jobs, is a high priority for the province.”

  • Honourable Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

“This investment is great news for our province and a prime example of the important role rural areas play in our economy. This is the first use of the fund’s rural stream, and I look forward to many more exciting, innovative investments in Alberta businesses outside larger centres.”

  • Honourable Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development

“As rural Alberta is the province’s economic driver, the government’s announcement of an additional five million dollars to attract investment and growth to rural communities is great news. This funding will support more rural innovation, economic diversification, and job creation. It will also further increase the profile of rural Alberta as a prime investment destination for companies seeking a strong workforce and willing municipal partners.

  • Paul McLauchlin, president, Rural Municipalities of Alberta

“Southland Trailers is a home-grown Alberta success story, and their expansion is evidence of the opportunity for investment and growth in Alberta. Southland’s expansion in southern Alberta is another example of high-impact, high-value investment in Alberta that creates jobs, supports our local communities, and grows Alberta’s innovative edge in manufacturing.”

  • Rick Christiaanse, Chief Executive Officer, Invest Alberta

About Southland 

Southland Trailer Corp. is a family owned and operated business, founded in 1980. We currently employ 380 employees in the Lethbridge area. Southland Trailer Corp. is an incubator where innovative ideas thrive and flourish as we strive to adapt to market fluctuations and consumer demands. At Southland, we are innovators, entrepreneurs, creators, and designers. A major advantage that Southland Trailer Corp. has over other facilities is our capability of in-house fabrication, this allows us to “think outside the box” when designing or improving our products. Minimal outsourcing means tighter control over production runs and the ability to implement customer feedback immediately during our prototyping phase. At Southland, our purpose is "Empowering people to do it better" we do this by following a set of core values that guide our company to grow and improve constantly. Respecting Every Individual, Lead with Humility, Open Communication, Positive Attitude, Hard work, Continuous improvement, and Calculated Risk Taking, are the core values that have, and continue to, build our company.

For more information, visit: www.southlandtrailers.com

About Invest Alberta 

Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects.  With team members in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

For more information, visit: www.investalberta.ca

CONTACT: Communications Invest Alberta communications@investalberta.ca Jess Hansen, Event/Media Coordinator Southland Trailers (587) 813 0858


