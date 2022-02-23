Southlake police looking for missing rings, one containing a loved one’s ashes

Southlake police are asking for help finding a couple of rings lost outside a Trader Joe’s store Tuesday, one of which contain the ashes of the son of the woman who lost the rings.

Police said in a Facebook post the woman told them she took the rings off and put lotion on her hands before going into the store and dropped them when she got out of her car. She got into the store with her sister before she realized she didn’t have the rings. She went back to the car to look for them, but they were gone.

Two rings were lost, but police said the important one was the ring containing her son’s ashes.

The ring has a custom 7/8 marquis diamond and two diamonds in trillion-style cuts on the side of the gold band, according to the post. The other is a 1.5 carat marquis solitaire ring. Complete with the band and setting, it’s 3.5 carats.

Police said she was searching for the rings when someone came up to her and said they saw an elderly man and woman stop their vehicle and the man got out of the vehicle and picked something up. Police said they think the man picked up the rings.

Police said they’re asking the man, woman or anybody else who may have the rings to send a message to Southlake Department of Public Safety’s social media accounts. They won’t ask how you got the rings.

“If you picked them up and your Connie Conscience is tingling, if it was all a wacky coincidence, if you’re heading to Mordor, that’s fine,” police wrote in the post. “We don’t care much about that. We would love you to reach out and send us a message through our social media so we can reunite these irreplaceable and sentimental objects with their owner. We won’t ask questions.”