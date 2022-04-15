Southlake expansion plans get $5 million boost from Province

·5 min read

Plans to build a new campus for Southlake Regional Health Centre and transform its current base in Newmarket received a significant shot in the arm last week.

On Friday afternoon, Health Minister Christine Elliott was joined by cabinet colleagues, Arden Krystal, President & CEO of Southlake Regional Health Centre, and area mayors to announce the Province has committed $5 million towards the hospital’s expansion plan.

According to Ms. Krystal, due to significant growth in York Region and South Simcoe, Southlake is “one of Ontario’s most overcrowded hospitals” and expansion is critically important.

“Today’s announcement brings more than just a promise of a new state-of-the-art hospital and the redevelopment of our Davis Drive site; it brings hope – hope for the nearly 6,000 staff, physicians, volunteers and learners who, despite working in an aging and undersized facility, provide leading-edge care with compassion every day. [It brings] hope for patients, caregivers and families in the diverse communities that we serve. They have experienced hallway healthcare for far too long and today’s announcement gives them assurance that a new Southlake is on the horizon.

“This news is especially important for Southlake’s dedicated staff and physicians. In the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges, they have continued to deliver a response to the pandemic that our communities will be proud of for generations to come. Today signals new beginnings and optimism for the future: a future where the environment for care can match the quality of care and the outstanding people providing it.”

The “outstanding” people that have been providing healthcare within Southlake’s walls were given special mention by Ms. Elliott, MPP for Newmarket-Aurora.

“For the last decade, this hospital has provided exceptional care to patients and families in York Region and Simcoe County, first as York County Hospital and now as Southlake,” she said. “The dedication of healthcare workers, staff and volunteers has been truly inspiring both past and present. Long before any of us had heard of COVID-19, our government made a commitment to end hallway health care. The last two years have only reinforced how important it is to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system. Our world-class healthcare workers need more help though to continue to provide high-quality health care to patients and to continue to build on Southlake’s 100-year legacy.

“That is why it [gives] me great pleasure to announce…that our government is extending $5 million to expand Southlake. This marks the first significant acute care expansion at the hospital since 2003, despite the fact it serves some of the fastest-growing communities in the entire Province… This investment will help Southlake plan its phased expansion to become a two-site hospital system that will meet the needs of patients and families now and for generations to come. This expansion plans to build a new state-of-the-art hospital and redevelopment of the existing site.”

Through this project, 100 new inpatient beds are expected to be added to Southlake, bringing their total number of beds to over 600. Services, including acute and post-acute care, critical and emergency care, and mental health and addiction care, will be further expanded as well.

“As phases of the plan are completed, families will be able to look forward to increased access to the high-quality care and services that they need and deserve,” Ms. Elliott concluded. “Thank you to everyone who has come together to support Southlake’s expansion. Together, we’re building a stronger, more resilient healthcare system and a hospital that is truly by the community’s side.”

This theme of Southlake being “by the community’s side” was echoed by York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney, who said the $5 million investment is a “win” for the community.

“By building a new state-of-the-art hospital and redeveloping existing infrastructure, our PC government is making sure that the needs of our rapidly-growing region continue to be met by high-quality care,” she said. “That is something we can all be proud of.”

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan added this was an “exceptionally positive step” for the community.

“I am here to echo a message of gratitude [and] express our shared commitment to getting this project done and moving it forward in a positive way for families across York and the GTA,” he said. “Today’s announcement gives tremendous hope to families who for so long have wanted to access care in their community. With this expansion of hospitals right across the GTHA, including right here in York, this project will build tremendous confidence, hope and opportunity for the best care available in Ontario.”

Southlake, noted Newmarket Mayor John Taylor, is “our community’s most important asset without question” and thousands upon thousands of families have relied on the hospital and its team.

“The tricky part is we’ve relied on it for many, many years and we have got such an exceptional level of service, but we’re growing very rapidly in this area,” said Mayor Taylor. “Southlake finds itself in the unenviable position of having one of the busiest emergency rooms in Ontario. They have had to unfortunately become experts in areas you shouldn’t need expertise in: hallway healthcare.”

Added Ms. Krystal: “It takes a village to get a project of this size approved and everyone you see in this room today has leant their voice to a call for a new Southlake. It was mentioned before at Southlake our tagline is ‘By Your Side.’ Today’s announcement reassures everyone in our hospital family and our communities that our Provincial government is also by our side. I know you’re all as excited as I am to complete the next steps of planning and to get shovels in the ground as quickly as we can.”

A new campus for Southlake Regional Health Centre was identified in its most recent master plan.

Several options were considered to meet the current and future demands of the community, with an option to keep ambulatory care at the current Davis Drive site and shift acute inpatient services to a new site.

This was the preferred option, the hospital said, because it “maximizes use of existing assets over time; aligns best with emerging trends in healthcare; minimizes service delivery disruption and impacts on patients, families, staff and our community;” and it is the lowest-cost option.

For more on Southlake’s future plan, visit anewsouthlake.ca.

Brock Weir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Auroran

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a