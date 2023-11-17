Southlake developer plans 42-home subdivision in Bedford. Prices will start at $600K

Expect to see new homes coming soon to Bedford.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to approve a zoning request from Southlake-based Bloomfield Homes for a 42-lot subdivision on eight acres at 2416 Cheek-Sparger Road.

Molly Fox, a spokesperson for the city, said work on grading and utilities should start in the spring with construction scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall.

Mike Collins, community development director for Bloomfield Homes, said this is the company’s first subdivision in Bedford. It has communities across the Metroplex, including Fort Worth, Aldeo, Crowley and Justin.

Bloomfield has always wanted to get back in to the Mid-Cities,” Collins said.

The homes will be priced from $600,000 to $800,000, he said.

One of the selling points is the Hurst-Euless-Bedford school district, which is replacing two high schools and building four elementary campuses after voters approved a nearly $1 billion bond package on Nov. 7.

Certain lots will be designated for one-story homes, and the ones on the east side of the development will have eight-foot high fences after neighbors raised concerns about privacy. The developer purchased property from Woodland Heights Baptist, at at 3712 Central Drive, and will preserve a legacy oak tree that is important to the church, Collins said.

Plans include a small park near the church, and Bloomfield plans to build a sidewalk connecting the church and subdivision..

“We really believe that it is important for the tone of that development to have a peaceful element,” he said.

The lots will be various widths to fit the needs of the families. Some homes will have larger two-car garages or three-car garages so there is space for bicycles and lawn equipment.

