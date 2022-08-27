Southlake Carroll rolls past El Paso Eastwood and more from Fort Worth-area in Week 1

Southlake Carroll 66, El Paso Eastwood 14

Owen Allen did what he does best: rack up yards and score touchdowns. The senior running back, who is No. 3 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, ran for 103 yards on 16 carries and four scores to propel Southlake Carroll to a 66-14 win over El Paso Eastwood.

Kaden Anderson was impressive as well, completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 327 yards and three touchdowns – one each to Trey Ferri, Jacob Jordan and Harrison Moore.

The Dragons (1-0), the top-ranked Fort Worth-area Class 6A team, found the end zone early and often against Eastwood (0-1), holding a 38-14 lead at the half and adding another 21 points in the third to run away with the game.

The offense tallied 517 yards while the defense racked up four takeaways with three of them immediately resulting in Carroll touchdowns.

Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13

Jake Wilson picked up right where he left off from last year, tossing three touchdown passes and 312 yards to lead Byron Nelson to a big 41-13 win over Plano on Thursday night.

Wilson connected on 22 of 29 passes and threw two of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Bobcats (1-0) held a commanding 24-0 lead at the half.

Nelson’s defense was lights out in the first half, forcing Plano (0-1) to punt on five of its six possessions. For the game, Plano mustered just 245 yards, including just 62 yards through the air.

Aaron Darden toted the ball 12 times for 126 yards and two scores to help with the Byron Nelson offense.

Weatherford 38, Keller Central 14

The duo of Ryan Clark and Joseph Polk carried Weatherford to a 38-14 win over Keller Central to open the 2022 season. The backs combined for 27 carries, 276 yards and four scores as the Kangaroos (1-0) ran away from Keller Central in the second half.

Despite scoring twice in the second quarter – one of them being an interception return for a score – the Chargers (0-1) struggled to move the ball all night against Weatherford’s defense, managing just 158 yards of offense on 43 plays – an average of 3.7 yards per play.

Story continues

Boswell 46, Saginaw 0

The Battle of the Wheel turned into a route quickly in the second quarter as Boswell dominated from start to finish in a 46-0 win.

Early, Boswell (1-0) held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a Sawyer Farr 66-yard touchdown pass to Gage Ellis. The second quarter is where things got out of hand as the Pioneers scored 27 points to go up 34-0 at the half.

Farr had four total touchdowns in the first half alone – three passing and one rushing.

Colin Dixon tacked on a third quarter touchdown and Eric Trejo booted a field goal in the fourth.

Boswell takes back the wheel after Saginaw last one in 2019.

Mansfield Timberview 34, South Grand Prairie 30

A back-and-forth game saw Mansfield Timberview score 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to steal a win over South Grand Prairie, 34-30.

Titus Evans hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass with little over a minute left in the game to complete the comeback for Timberview (1-0), which led 20-10 at the half only to give up 20 unanswered points in the third before scoring 14 points in the fourth.

Timberview used two long drives in the fourth to keep the ball out of the Warriors’ possession and avoid the upset. The first drive saw Timberview go 10 plays for 61 yards to pull within 30-27 midway through the fourth.

SGP (0-1) could not do anything with its next possession and had to punt. Timberview then chewed up the clock on 10 straight runs before Cameron Bates connected with Evans for the game-winning touchdown.

Northwest 44, Rock Hill 14

Texas Tech commit Jake Strong threw for two scores and ran for another to help Northwest win big over Prosper Rock Hill 44-14. Strong is No. 4 in the S-T Top 100 and the No. 1 area quarterback.

Strong completed 10 passes for 133 yards and ran for another 23 as Northwest built a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Holden Bodie put Northwest on the board first with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown two plays into Rock Hill’s first possession.

Kyle Cummings added 118 yards and a score for the Texans (1-0).

It was the defense that made things easy for Northwest as it forced five takeaways and limited the Blue Hawks (0-1) to just 14 first downs and 257 yards of offense.

Stephenville 49, Midlothian Heritage 42

Midlothian Heritage gave everything it could to knock off defending state champion Stephenville, but came up just short in its comeback bid in the 49-42 loss.

Kaden Brown racked up 320 yards of total offense and threw for four scores for the Jaguars (0-1) in the setback – two of those touchdowns going to Xavier Moten, who hauled in six passes for 103 yards.

Stephenville (1-0) started off hot in the first half, scoring five times to lead 35-14 at the half.

Both defenses stood tall in the third as neither team scored, but then Heritage’s offense came to life. The Jaguars scored 28 points in the final frame, but could not stop the Yellowjackets from getting into the end zone to keep their lead between one and two scores.

Ryder Lambert completed 65 percent of his passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lead Stephenville in the win.

Argyle 37, Melissa 18

In their 5A debuts and rematch of a shocking district opener a year ago, Argyle was able to make the most of a turnover battle on the way to a 37-18 win over Melissa.

Melissa (0-1) looked primed to end Argyle’s home win streak as it snagged two interceptions and held an 18-14 lead after the first quarter.

Argyle (1-0), though, settled into the game on both sides of the ball and scored the next 23 points to avenge the loss to Melissa from last year, which ended a district win streak, a regular season win streak and a district title streak.

RJ Bunnell carried the ball 15 times for the Eagles for 153 yards and two scores, including an 82-yard touchdown that pushed Argyle’s lead to three scores.

After getting bullied on the ground a year ago, the Eagles were able to limit Melissa’s rushing attack. The Cardinals were held to just 102 yards on 38 carries for an average of 2.68 yards per attempt.

The Eagles also produced five takeaways – two being interceptions in or near the end zone to end Melissa’s scoring threats.

It was the 51st straight home win for Argyle.

Parish Episcopal 24, Aledo 17

The three-time reigning TAPPS Division 1 champs, Dallas Parish Episcopal, raced out to a 17-0 lead and held on against 10-time UIL state champion Aledo in a 24-17 win.

Daniel Demery, who is committed to Ole Miss, played a significant role in Parish’s win over Aledo (0-1) with a forced fumble, two interceptions and the game-clinching pass breakup.

The Panthers (1-0) led 17-0 at one point with two touchdown passes from Sawyer Anderson, who finished with 216 yards passing and three scores.

Parish limited Aledo to just three points in the first half, and to begin the second half, Anderson connected with Bryson Fields on a 71-yard touchdown to make the game 24-3.

Though not to be counted out, the Bearcats came storming back from that moment scoring the games next 14 points to draw within one score.

But as Aledo was marching to possibly tie the game, Demery broke up a fourth down pass with less than two minutes to play to seal the win.