Southlake Carroll rolls past El Paso Eastwood and more from Fort Worth-area in Week 1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen Peters
·7 min read
David Madison/Getty Images
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Byron Nelson
    American golfer

Southlake Carroll 66, El Paso Eastwood 14

Owen Allen did what he does best: rack up yards and score touchdowns. The senior running back, who is No. 3 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, ran for 103 yards on 16 carries and four scores to propel Southlake Carroll to a 66-14 win over El Paso Eastwood.

Kaden Anderson was impressive as well, completing 24 of his 29 pass attempts for 327 yards and three touchdowns – one each to Trey Ferri, Jacob Jordan and Harrison Moore.

The Dragons (1-0), the top-ranked Fort Worth-area Class 6A team, found the end zone early and often against Eastwood (0-1), holding a 38-14 lead at the half and adding another 21 points in the third to run away with the game.

The offense tallied 517 yards while the defense racked up four takeaways with three of them immediately resulting in Carroll touchdowns.

Byron Nelson 41, Plano 13

Jake Wilson picked up right where he left off from last year, tossing three touchdown passes and 312 yards to lead Byron Nelson to a big 41-13 win over Plano on Thursday night.

Wilson connected on 22 of 29 passes and threw two of his touchdown passes in the first half as the Bobcats (1-0) held a commanding 24-0 lead at the half.

Nelson’s defense was lights out in the first half, forcing Plano (0-1) to punt on five of its six possessions. For the game, Plano mustered just 245 yards, including just 62 yards through the air.

Aaron Darden toted the ball 12 times for 126 yards and two scores to help with the Byron Nelson offense.

Weatherford 38, Keller Central 14

The duo of Ryan Clark and Joseph Polk carried Weatherford to a 38-14 win over Keller Central to open the 2022 season. The backs combined for 27 carries, 276 yards and four scores as the Kangaroos (1-0) ran away from Keller Central in the second half.

Despite scoring twice in the second quarter – one of them being an interception return for a score – the Chargers (0-1) struggled to move the ball all night against Weatherford’s defense, managing just 158 yards of offense on 43 plays – an average of 3.7 yards per play.

Boswell 46, Saginaw 0

The Battle of the Wheel turned into a route quickly in the second quarter as Boswell dominated from start to finish in a 46-0 win.

Early, Boswell (1-0) held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a Sawyer Farr 66-yard touchdown pass to Gage Ellis. The second quarter is where things got out of hand as the Pioneers scored 27 points to go up 34-0 at the half.

Farr had four total touchdowns in the first half alone – three passing and one rushing.

Colin Dixon tacked on a third quarter touchdown and Eric Trejo booted a field goal in the fourth.

Boswell takes back the wheel after Saginaw last one in 2019.

Mansfield Timberview 34, South Grand Prairie 30

A back-and-forth game saw Mansfield Timberview score 14 straight points in the fourth quarter to steal a win over South Grand Prairie, 34-30.

Titus Evans hauled in a 35-yard touchdown pass with little over a minute left in the game to complete the comeback for Timberview (1-0), which led 20-10 at the half only to give up 20 unanswered points in the third before scoring 14 points in the fourth.

Timberview used two long drives in the fourth to keep the ball out of the Warriors’ possession and avoid the upset. The first drive saw Timberview go 10 plays for 61 yards to pull within 30-27 midway through the fourth.

SGP (0-1) could not do anything with its next possession and had to punt. Timberview then chewed up the clock on 10 straight runs before Cameron Bates connected with Evans for the game-winning touchdown.

Northwest 44, Rock Hill 14

Texas Tech commit Jake Strong threw for two scores and ran for another to help Northwest win big over Prosper Rock Hill 44-14. Strong is No. 4 in the S-T Top 100 and the No. 1 area quarterback.

Strong completed 10 passes for 133 yards and ran for another 23 as Northwest built a quick 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Holden Bodie put Northwest on the board first with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown two plays into Rock Hill’s first possession.

Kyle Cummings added 118 yards and a score for the Texans (1-0).

It was the defense that made things easy for Northwest as it forced five takeaways and limited the Blue Hawks (0-1) to just 14 first downs and 257 yards of offense.

Stephenville 49, Midlothian Heritage 42

Midlothian Heritage gave everything it could to knock off defending state champion Stephenville, but came up just short in its comeback bid in the 49-42 loss.

Kaden Brown racked up 320 yards of total offense and threw for four scores for the Jaguars (0-1) in the setback – two of those touchdowns going to Xavier Moten, who hauled in six passes for 103 yards.

Stephenville (1-0) started off hot in the first half, scoring five times to lead 35-14 at the half.

Both defenses stood tall in the third as neither team scored, but then Heritage’s offense came to life. The Jaguars scored 28 points in the final frame, but could not stop the Yellowjackets from getting into the end zone to keep their lead between one and two scores.

Ryder Lambert completed 65 percent of his passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns to lead Stephenville in the win.

Argyle 37, Melissa 18

In their 5A debuts and rematch of a shocking district opener a year ago, Argyle was able to make the most of a turnover battle on the way to a 37-18 win over Melissa.

Melissa (0-1) looked primed to end Argyle’s home win streak as it snagged two interceptions and held an 18-14 lead after the first quarter.

Argyle (1-0), though, settled into the game on both sides of the ball and scored the next 23 points to avenge the loss to Melissa from last year, which ended a district win streak, a regular season win streak and a district title streak.

RJ Bunnell carried the ball 15 times for the Eagles for 153 yards and two scores, including an 82-yard touchdown that pushed Argyle’s lead to three scores.

After getting bullied on the ground a year ago, the Eagles were able to limit Melissa’s rushing attack. The Cardinals were held to just 102 yards on 38 carries for an average of 2.68 yards per attempt.

The Eagles also produced five takeaways – two being interceptions in or near the end zone to end Melissa’s scoring threats.

It was the 51st straight home win for Argyle.

Parish Episcopal 24, Aledo 17

The three-time reigning TAPPS Division 1 champs, Dallas Parish Episcopal, raced out to a 17-0 lead and held on against 10-time UIL state champion Aledo in a 24-17 win.

Daniel Demery, who is committed to Ole Miss, played a significant role in Parish’s win over Aledo (0-1) with a forced fumble, two interceptions and the game-clinching pass breakup.

The Panthers (1-0) led 17-0 at one point with two touchdown passes from Sawyer Anderson, who finished with 216 yards passing and three scores.

Parish limited Aledo to just three points in the first half, and to begin the second half, Anderson connected with Bryson Fields on a 71-yard touchdown to make the game 24-3.

Though not to be counted out, the Bearcats came storming back from that moment scoring the games next 14 points to draw within one score.

But as Aledo was marching to possibly tie the game, Demery broke up a fourth down pass with less than two minutes to play to seal the win.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • NDP MP Peter Julian seeks answers from Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith in letter

    NDP MP Peter Julian is seeking further accountability and transparency from Hockey Canada by way of a letter issued to the organization’s president and CEO, Scott Smith. The letter, provided to The Canadian Press, comes following new information Julian had been informed of by a former board member — who opted to remain anonymous — regarding perks and luxurious accommodations provided to board members. “Thousands of dollars that are being spent on board meetings, on luxury suites, on the rings th

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s