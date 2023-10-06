Southgate recreation committee gets updates

The arena in Dundalk will be open for ice rentals on Oct. 9, and the Southgate recreation committee got caught up on other programs on Sept. 21.

In reviewing, the summer one highlight was getting up to a full complement of lessons at the Dundalk pool in the face of widespread shortages of lifeguards and instructors. “We still had to reach externally for a lifeguard to Shelburne part way through the season,” said recreation manager Kevin Green. “But we got through the year – which was an accomplishment, because there were a few outdoor pools in the area that cut to just public swims.”

Hopes are that Dundalk can retain staff for the next season, he said. In answer to a question from committee member Bill Neilson, Melancthon councillor, about the shortage, Mr. Green said that a drop in minimum age to 15 from 16 this summer helped, but young people can head off to post-secondary at 17, so they aren’t working as many seasons.

The renovation of change room areas at the pool was appreciated by users after an exciting race to the finish line with work passing final inspection the day before the season opened.

Associated work in Memorial Park at the pavilion also was complimented by users, with rentals starting to come back after the COVID pause, the manager said. Upgrades included the campground washroom and showers. The work was partly funded by a government grant.

The whole park pavilion, not just the kitchen and washroom area, received a new roof, which shifted budget away from another planned upgrade, accessibility for the pool.

PROGRAMS

About 760 registrations were received for 14 different programs in Southgate recreation programming in the last year, Mr. Green said. The programming year begins in September.

“Ethan (Henry) had an exceptional year,” he said.

The more popular programs such as soccer bring in more revenue per hour than smaller ones like badminton, he observed.

“It’s nice to offer those (smaller) programs, and in the end they all balanced out for a very successful season.

Story continues

Total program revenue was $38,000, which averages out to about $50 per registration. The amount exceeds what was forecast, he said.

He noted that the fees and charges bylaw would not be increasing this September, but that is re-evaluated in January.

There will be changes to make clear that lower rental rates for youth events apply across rural facilities in Holstein pavilion, Swinton Park hall and Hopeville hall.

BUDGET

Mr. Green gave a capital update of proposed numbers heading into the Southgate budget process. That will be updated at a later meeting when the township budget is passed.

He will be shifting budget money forecast for the pavilion roof (already completed) to help make the pool accessible. He had some preliminary pricing of about $12,000 for a portable lift and $9,000 for stairs helping those with limited mobility who benefit from exercise in the water.

The roof in Hopeville is in “rough shape” and also needs to be added into the budget forecast, he said.

NEW SPORTS FIELDS

The manager said that plans are still being made for new sports fields needed because of more residents and evolving interests.

The location on the fairgrounds was the original plan, but one of the new uses, cricket, requires a field with more give in it than the hard clay. There were some trial games held there this summer.

As well, the soccer field locations do get some hard use from the fair’s own purposes such as tractor and truck pulls. The ag society has been great to work with, he stressed.

In short, “the project has flip-flopped in my mind four or five times,” he said.

He is also waiting to see what the effect of the bypass road is, and whether land will come up in the EcoPark 2 area west of Hwy. 10.

Right now, he’s thinking that it would be best for the community to have a separate field location that’s under township control. There is a present placeholder of $450,000 over 10 years, with money to come out of Development Charge reserves.

He said 15 acres in the Eco Park would give three soccer fields of which two soccer fields side by side with a pitch can be used for cricket.

As well, he said he believed the township had negotiated 15 acres on the west end by the cemetery for a building and other uses, which could include recreation purposes.

Coun. Monica Singh Soares asked if a temporary solution could be found just to get cricket going faster because there’s an enthusiastic demand for it.

The location on the fairgrounds is kept up by rolling and aerating, it’s just limited by the type of soil, Mr. Green said.

Unpredictability in the housing market and when Dundalk subdivisions will be built and occupied makes recreation planning difficult, he added, although securing land for a multi-use facility helps.

Still, he said, the question that makes planning hard is: will Dundalk grow to 10,000 or 15,000 and when will the growth come.

An accessibility project at the Macintyre building using funds from that family’s donation will also be proposed for next year.

MELANCTHON AGREEMENT

Mr. Green noted that the recreation agreement with Melancthon expires at year-end, so will need to be addressed. He did not anticipate many changes.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald