Southgate Council hears about possible battery storage

Southgate Council heard in person from company reps who want to put a large energy storage project in reach of the grid near Holstein.

The proposal will actually be packaged as two separate bids going into the IESO in December, council heard at its meeting on Nov. 1.

That location may be strategic, but wasn’t pleasing to Councillor Jason Rice, who asked if it couldn’t go somewhere else than 35 acres of agricultural land.

Proximity to the grid and lease-holder relations led to the choice of location, he heard, but at the ‘end of life’ the land will be rehabilitated.

Contracts will run from 20 to 22 years, but with battery life expected to be 60 percent then could be extended. The leases are still being negotiated.

Jason Woomert of CCL commented that the company expects it will have to supplement the batteries to meet the contract.

Mayor Brian Milne declared an interest, because a family member works for a business associated with the site.

SUPPORT REQUESTED

Municipal support forms part of the evaluation of the bid. The bid is due Dec. 12.

While bids gain points in the evaulation if they have support on submission, the IESO has said such a resolution is required no later than 60 days after the 18-month anniversary of the contract date.

Deputy Mayor Barbara Dobreen said more time to consider would be welcome.

The clerk responded that she had committed to the company to place the resolution on the next agenda.

“I will bring that forward and that’s when council can make their decision,” clerk Lindsey Green said.

Company reps answered council’s question about community benefits like those from Southgate Solar, but gave no details about the terms.

“We anticipate a similar type of arrangement as we move through the process,” said Mr. Woomert.

He let council know that proponents have been told by the IESO that their bid is “deliverable but competing,” meaning there is capacity in the geographical area for the project, but that another bid or bids is expected.

Deputy Mayor Dobreen mentioned a project in the Hanover West Grey area, which she said was advertised at the paper.

She said she hoped the company would host a “true public meeting.”

Turn-out was small at a public meeting held Oct. 23, for which it seems only the required notice was given, including communication to the municipal CEO and letters to landowners.

Company reps agreed they “could have done more” to spread the word, but had focused on adjacent landowners.

BATTERIES & FIRE

The projects help store power from peak production, to release back at peak demand. That means less use of natural gas to supply that.

Invenergy representatives fielded questions about the batteries, some of which were based on fire risk.

Engineer Michelle Barsukov said that every fire department would already have the tools and techniques needed.

“Our philosophy is ‘let it burn,’” John Woomert said, and mentioned perhaps using water to cool down adjacent batteries. The battery design meets the new UL 9540a test standard, which incorporates more stringent regulations from mid-2022 and includes separation distances, ventilation and fire suppression plans.

Coun. Jim Ferguson observed that outside of the area, fire can spread in a dry season. The strategy again would be containment, he heard, and the proponent said the units generally are on aggregate “rather than sitting in a field.”

The units are not at a final design stage, he added, but some types do have fire suppression in every container.

Also, there are different kinds of lithium ion batteries. In this case, lithium iron phosphate will be used. They are chemically more stable than those used in some other large storage systems.

As well, they are different batteries than what’s used in electric vehicles and e-scooters, council heard. They were described as non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

The plant will have to meet provincial regulations and get approvals from MoE.

Mr. Woomeert told council that the company has now reached out to the fire department.

ZONING & SITE PLAN

The BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) sites would be near the power lines in the Holstein area, south of Southgate Road 22 and on Sideroad 39.

Coun. Rice observed, “It looks to me like that’s on prime ag land.”

The company said that their understanding was that the area of the projects would have to be rezoned. That would increase the taxes paid on the land.

Deputy Mayor Dobreen asked about the visual impact on neighbours. separate from Southgate Solar.

The battery containers were described as similar to sea containers, so fairly low to the ground. The final number used would depend on size, but there could be 120 in the smaller project and 250 in the larger one. There is also a substation. The structures would have perimeter fence for security.

Company reps said that Southgate residents should bring their concerns to council, and the company would work with council.

“We expect there are going to be visual requirements,” Mr. Woomert said.

In Southgate, approval for site plans in general is now with planning. That change was made to speed the process of applications, because of the many standard on-farm shop site plans that used to come to council meetings.

The Deputy Mayor referred to two letters councillors received. The clerk said that the authors declined to speak at council, but it could be possible to get their permission to share the letter.

ROLE OF STORAGE BATTERIES

Woomert of CCL Infrastructure told council the BESS installation provides an natural gas plants need to time to get going.

The battery systems can help the grid capacity and avoid brown-outs during short-term surges in demand.

The large storage systems which the province wants to see deployed through the province can also help in cases of power outages. For the megawatt rating, they have a smaller footprint than projects like solar, he said.

While the developing companies, CCL & Carbon Free Technology are the same, the new projects will be completely.

CCL is the owner and operator of Southgate Solar. On Nov. 3, 2017, Samsung Renewable Energy sold its interest to CCL Southgate Investment II Limited Partnership. The completion date for the project was Dec. 1, 2017.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald