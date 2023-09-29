Southgate Council Digest

Council met in chamber in Holstein with all members present on Sep. 20. Earlier in the day, the council and staff had a second workshop with the company working on the next Strategic Plan for Southgate.

TEMPORARY PLANNING SERVICES

Southgate will turn to planning consultants as it searches to fill a position as a planner.

Council approved hiring consultants so that projects could move forward to meet planning deadlines.

“There are strict timelines,” Deputy-Mayor Barbara Dobreen said. If they aren’t met, then the township has to start refunding fees, she added.

ROAD ALLOWANCE PURCHASE

The bylaw was passed by Southgate on Wednesday to purchase a road allowance from Melancthon which was an unopened boundary road.

The land will be used as an entrance into Eco Park Phase 2. That Hwy. 10 entrance will align with the Melancthon sideroad on the east side of Hwy. 10.

That entry location was required by the provincial ministry of transportation.

ALERT SYSTEM

Council heard a pitch for a messaging system to use both for emergency warnings and more ordinary notices like street closures or meetings.

Voyent Alert is based in Calgary. The company rep gave a delegation to council virtually about the products, whose main users are municipalities.

Messages can come through a downloadable app, text, email or with a computerized voice to landline delivery.

To assure compliance with privacy regulations, residents must make the first move and register themselves for the app. They do so without giving their name, only receiving a code for verification to begin use. Council members wondered how many would do so.

Alerts are visually appealing and are colour coded – red for critical and yellow for information. They can include photos, pdfs videos or links.

Administers from the township would receive training online and have 30 days free use before the service is launched.

The quote for the service was $4,500 for the year, which isn’t affected by how many register or how many notices are sent. No decision was made at the meeting.

Story continues

Deputy-Mayor Barbara Dobreen said the township might be able to use it as a tool for community engagement. Clerk Lindsey Green said that staff see a lot of benefits with the tool.

The services is hosted in Canada on Amazon servers.

Coun. Monica Soares asked if there were other competitors offering the service, and the representative, Liana Munroe, said there were others with similar offerings.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald