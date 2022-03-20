Southgate Council Digest

When Southgate met online for its first regular council session of the month recently, topics incuded a long-discussed fill route and the future of the former Dundalk Town Hall, for which a sale to a private owner is being negotiated.

DELEGATION

Corey Allen spoke to council to ask how to overcome any barriers for his business to do work for the township, and about whether back-up hydrovac truck work was tendered.

After a question on that matter to staff by Coun. Barbara Dobreen, the Mayor said that staff could bring back a report.

FILL AGREEMENT

Although council members anticipate that there will be public complaints, approval was given to the agreements on White Rose bringing needed fill into its planned subdivision east of Todd Crescent.

The staff report said that “the permit applicant has met all requirements required in By-law and recognizes the Provincial regulations.”

Deputy-Mayor Brian Milne said he had heard negative comments from the public. “I just know that there are going to be phone calls. There are going to be angry people.”

Because the development is in what CBO Bev Fisher called a “blind alley,” there are very few routes in, and no internal route is possible, he said.

Public Works manager Jim Ellis said that the developer has committed to keeping equipment on site to keep the streets clean.

The motion passed with Coun. Jason Rice voting in opposition.

TOWN HALL REPORT

CAO Dave Milliner brought a report forward and received further approval to discuss township-drafted agreements with JunCtian Community Initiatives and Team Town Hall as community groups.

The purchase and sale agreement with Wellington Investment Corp. still includes a $175,000 contribution by the township to capital costs, which Coun. Jason Rice found unjustified.

CAO Dave Milliner responded that the company would be on the hook for costs which have been estimated up to several million dollars to bring the building to code for assembly use.

The responsibilities of each group is to be laid out in separate agreements and brought back to council.

Coun. Barbara Dobreen suggested that the Community Benefits funds from the Eco-Park and Solar Fund could off-set some of that capital cost.

The CAO again presented Flato Developments as willing to contribute $35,000 per year for the community arts use at the theatre. That part of the building would then be named for the company.

A calendar supplied by Team Town Hall with a sample year of programs from groups that had expressed interest was also attached to the report.

MORE REC PROGRAM TIME TO BE ADDED

Southgate is tendering out more lawn-cutting in 2022 because Southgate recreation staff member Ethan Henry will be moving to full-time programming work.

That change was welcomed by Deputy-Mayor Milne, who said there’s a “dramatic” increase in the need for recreation services.

The change will get “full value” out of Mr. Henry’s position, he said.

New areas to be added to the contract are Hopeville Works Depot, Swinton Park Community Centre, Proton Station Park and Inistoge Cemetery.

Township staff will continue to cut Hopeville Ball Park and grass in Dundalk. That’s because the ball parks require extra duties such as dragging the diamond and waste collection, facilities manager Kevin Green explained.

TENDERS AWARDED

COVID delays have led to the township re-tendering for a new vehicle for the building department/bylaw enforcement.

Another SUV approved for 2022 will be added and the vehicles will be tendered together.

The 2021 contract couldn’t be fulfilled by the vendor, so the $45,000 set aside last year is still available, a staff report said.

Mr. Fisher said, the tender will only be for SUVs not trucks both for budget reasons and because they are more available.

Having a branded township vehicle helps an official arriving on site, especially if touchy situations, Mr. Fisher said. As well, that keeps any private employee vehicles unknown.

The rugged-built vehicle can cover the rough ground into properties for calls and inspections.

The Building Department budget is self-supported, and doesn’t come from taxes.

WATSON WILL AGAIN DO DC STUDY

The Development Charge Study tender was awarded to Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. for $29,840 plus HST. The study must be updated every five years. Watson is the firm used previously, and was the only tender received. The project was put off from last year because of COVID.

The study looks at costs to the township over the upcoming years, and which of them are related to growth. A formula then assesses what DC should be applied to cover the costs. The township has freedom to amend the actual costs to advance its policy goals – like waiving development charges to encourage industry or affordable housing.

There are only certain categories where the province allows a DC to be collected: roads, fire, parks and rec, library, admin, waste diversion, and water, waste water and storm drainage.

OTHER TENDERS

Coun. Jason Rice declared a conflict due to a family member being awarded a tender and did not take part in the discussion or vote.

The tender for crushed Gravel was awarded to Donnegan’s Haulage Ltd. at $399,000 plus HST. This to crush and stockpile the township’s gravel. Winter sand was awarded to Cedarwell Excavating for $163,850.00 plus HST.

The 4x4 pick-up truck for public works was awarded to Trillium Ford at $51,877.10 plus HST.

The Dundalk Maple Grove Cemetery grass cutting was awarded to Firm Grip Maintenance at $450 per cut excluding HST.

Backhoe rental – to Numbered Company 12473020 Canada Inc. (Mitch Rice) at $110 per hour, floating $50/hour and grave opening at $225 and grave closing at $235.

Dozer Rental - to Reeves Construction at $105 per hour.

Excavator Rental to Ben Hopkins for $135 per hour excluding HST.

Tri Axle Truck Rental to Reeves Construction at $107.50 per hour.

M.T. Fernandes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Dundalk Herald

