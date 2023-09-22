Southern Water vows to cut sewage spills by 30%

Southern Water says investment in a wastewater treatment works in Kent should reduce sewage overflows after storms by up to 30%.

The firm is creating extra capacity to hold storm water at its Swalecliffe site near Whitstable, Kent.

The company said it was spending £25m in total to upgrade the site.

In 2021 the company was fined a record £90m for deliberately dumping billions of litres of raw sewage into the sea.

Improvements to the Kent site include the installation of a new water chamber and pipework which the company says will allow an extra 1,800 cubic metres (1.8m litres) of water storage.

Jon Yates, project manager for Southern Water, said: "We are under no illusions that our environmental performance in the Whitstable area must improve and this is just the latest milestone in the programme of work we're doing to address storm overflows here.

"It is really positive that the redesign of the Swalecliffe site is set to cut storm overflows by up to 30%, but we are keen to press ahead and continue our work to increase this number."

Other changes include installing 2,000 slow-draining water butts at homes along Tankerton beach and working with local community groups.

Earlier this year bosses at the water company opted not to take bonuses following criticism of the firm's sewage discharge record.

Campaigners previously called for the action until sea water quality is improved.

The company serves East Kent, parts of Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.