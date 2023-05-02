Southern Wake County road to close for several weeks for NC 540 bridge work

A section of Sauls Road in southern Wake County is scheduled to close for five weeks starting Thursday, as contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation connect the road to a new bridge over the future route of the Triangle Expressway.

The closure means drivers taking Sauls between Ten Ten Road and N.C. 42 will need to find an alternative route. So will people coming from Raleigh and other points north to this weekend’s open house at Juniper Level Botanic Garden, which is off Sauls Road just south of the closure.

The new bridge is largely complete. Contractors temporarily rerouted Sauls Road to build it two years ago but now need to close the short detour to do the grading and paving needed at either end of the bridge.

While the temporary detour will be closed to through traffic, it will remain in place, so that a fire station and a church just south of the bridge will still be able to use it. That’s so Garner Fire Station 2 will still be able to answer calls as usual and members of Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church will be able to get to services.

Detour signs will direct through traffic to use Ten Ten, Holland Church and Pagan roads.

When Sauls Road reopens to through traffic in June, people will drive over the bridge and the temporary detour will be taken apart so contractors can continue working on the highway.

The N.C. Turnpike Authority is extending the Triangle Expressway, or N.C. 540, across southern Wake County. The six-lane toll road is expected to be completed between N.C. 55 in Holly Springs and Interstate 40 south of Garner in the spring of 2024.