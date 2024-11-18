Southern Utah faces Loyola Chicago after Simpson's 25-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Loyola Chicago after Jamir Simpson scored 25 points in Southern Utah's 79-73 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

Loyola Chicago went 23-10 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Ramblers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 24.5 bench points last season.

Southern Utah went 10-21 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Thunderbirds averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 0.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press