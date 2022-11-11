Southern Steel Berhad First Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.11 loss per share (vs RM0.059 profit in 1Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Southern Steel Berhad (KLSE:SSTEEL) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM574.0m (up 18% from 1Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM61.6m (down by 276% from RM35.0m profit in 1Q 2022).

  • RM0.11 loss per share (down from RM0.059 profit in 1Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Southern Steel Berhad shares are up 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Southern Steel Berhad (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

