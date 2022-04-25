Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Linked-quarter loan growth was 19.4% annualized
Net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share
Core net income(1) of $4.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share(1)
Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.03%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 10.43%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 11.63%
Core ROAA(1) of 1.09%; and core ROATCE(1) of 12.31%
Implemented a stock repurchase program that authorized the purchase of up to $10.0 million of our common stock, of which approximately 287,000 shares were purchased at a weighted average price of $21.35
Completed a $48.0 million subordinated debt offering at a five-year annual fixed rate of 3.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, with a maturity date of February 7, 2032
ANNISTON, Ala., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $5.7 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.8 million, or $0.49 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).
Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “We generated robust lending activity again in the first quarter, building on the momentum we established in 2021 with linked-quarter loan growth of 19.4%. Our investment in talent, combined with an economically vibrant footprint that presents ongoing organic expansion opportunities, positions us well for the year ahead.”
“Our focus on disciplined growth enabled us to bolster net interest income while holding the line on expenses and improving our core efficiency ratio. As always, we are committed to strong credit quality and our loan portfolio bears this out as nonperforming loans totaled just 0.25% of total loans. Our commitment to excellent customer service, sound underwriting and responsible growth continually strengthens the franchise and serves our shareholders well through all credit cycles,” said Mr. Whatley.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.7 million, an increase of 4.0% from $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 19.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.53%, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets and, to a lesser degree, an increase in the cost of funds.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin decreased from 3.97%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decrease in the cost of funds.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 23.9% from $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was substantially the result of a decline in gains on the sale of SBA/USDA loans and a $361,000 net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 70.4% from $4.5 million. First quarter 2021 results included a gain of $2.8 million on the sale of a USDA loan and additional income from interest rate swaps resulting from elevated transaction volume.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, down from $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in occupancy expense during the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss related to OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 8.9% from $8.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, and higher insurance and professional fees as a result of going public, net of elevated SBA expense during the first quarter of 2021.
Loan Portfolio
Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up $59.8 million from December 31, 2021 and up from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The $14.6 million net decrease in total deposits from December 31, 2021 was due to a decrease of $26.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits that more than offset an increase of $11.8 million in interest-bearing account balances.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans totaled $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, and $3.9 million, or 0.35% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. The $1.3 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower that was placed on nonaccrual. The $611,000 reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status, one construction and development loan that was paid off, one residential mortgage loan that was paid off, and partially offset by commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $732,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.
Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $4,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.
The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans and 477.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.
Capital
As of March 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $169.2 million, compared with $177.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease of $8.0 million was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates during the quarter.
In connection with its recently announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 287,244 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2022 at an average price of $21.35 per share.
About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
22,851
$
6,397
$
17,536
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
111,951
203,537
129,071
Federal funds sold
74,022
74,022
24,121
Total cash and cash equivalents
208,824
283,956
170,728
Securities available for sale, at fair value
151,027
132,172
106,217
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
19,667
19,672
—
Other equity securities, at fair value
8,937
9,232
4,995
Restricted equity securities, at cost
2,825
2,600
2,788
Loans held for sale
2,509
2,400
2,268
Loans, net of unearned income
1,310,070
1,250,300
1,083,274
Less allowance for loan losses
15,492
14,844
12,605
Loans, net
1,294,578
1,235,456
1,070,669
Premises and equipment, net
28,065
27,044
24,900
Accrued interest receivable
4,427
4,170
4,088
Bank owned life insurance
29,343
22,201
22,583
Annuities
15,523
12,888
12,920
Foreclosed assets
2,930
2,930
10,230
Goodwill
16,862
16,862
16,862
Core deposit intangible
1,434
1,500
1,698
Other assets
11,883
9,509
8,290
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
515,110
$
541,546
$
365,114
Interest-bearing
1,026,729
1,014,905
894,930
Total deposits
1,541,839
1,556,451
1,260,044
FHLB advances
25,950
25,950
31,900
Subordinated notes
47,154
—
4,497
Accrued interest payable
107
132
274
Other liabilities
14,595
10,363
9,939
Total liabilities
1,629,645
1,605,394
1,314,636
(In thousands, except share amounts)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
43,749
45,064
38,582
Capital surplus
76,426
80,640
65,886
Retained earnings
53,604
49,858
39,173
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,755
)
2,113
1,808
Unvested restricted stock
(835
)
(477
)
(849
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,798,834
$
1,782,592
$
1,459,236
Shares issued and outstanding
8,749,878
9,012,857
7,716,428
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
14,766
$
14,280
$
13,021
Taxable securities
619
459
401
Nontaxable securities
299
294
207
Other interest and dividends
188
138
48
Total interest income
15,872
15,171
13,677
Deposits
873
955
1,190
Other borrowings
345
120
203
Total interest expense
1,218
1,075
1,393
Provision for loan losses
700
732
750
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,954
13,364
11,534
Service charges on deposit accounts
445
428
360
Swap fees
15
(6
)
558
SBA/USDA fees
388
533
2,865
Mortgage origination fees
286
269
407
Net gain (loss) on securities
(361
)
(40
)
(232
)
Other operating income
560
567
538
Total noninterest income
1,333
1,751
4,496
Salaries and employee benefits
5,725
5,563
5,057
Equipment and occupancy expenses
705
943
879
Data processing fees
564
563
514
Regulatory assessments
263
263
221
Other operating expenses
2,033
2,280
1,861
Total noninterest expenses
9,290
9,612
8,532
The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Average loans, net of unearned income
$
1,278,413
$
1,191,688
$
1,066,556
Loans, net of unearned income
$
1,310,070
$
1,250,300
$
1,083,274
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period
$
14,844
$
14,097
$
11,859
Charge-offs:
Construction and development
66
—
—
Residential
—
—
16
Commercial
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
—
—
—
Consumer and other
6
—
2
Total charge-offs
72
—
18
Recoveries:
Construction and development
—
—
—
Residential
17
13
2
Commercial
—
—
—
Commercial and industrial
—
1
11
Consumer and other
3
1
1
Total recoveries
20
15
14
Balance at end of period
$
15,492
$
14,844
$
12,605
Ratio of allowance to end of period loans
1.18
%
1.19
%
1.16
%
Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual loans
$
3,246
$
1,478
$
3,857
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest
—
494
—
Total nonperforming loans
3,246
1,972
3,857
OREO
2,930
2,930
10,229
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,176
$
4,902
$
14,086
Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing
1,058
1,072
1,005
Total troubled debt restructured loans
$
1,962
$
2,012
$
1,736
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period
$
1,314,066
$
1,254,117
$
1,087,461
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
1.18
%
1.18
%
1.16
%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
477.26
%
752.74
%
326.81
%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.25
%
0.16
%
0.35
%
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO
0.47
%
0.39
%
1.28
%
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
$
76
$
346
$
1,062
Residential Mortgages
510
167
825
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages
2,388
674
1,572
Commercial & Industrial
269
285
383
Consumer and other
3
6
15
$
3,246
$
1,478
$
3,857
(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)
$
1,278,413
$
14,766
4.68
%
$
1,191,688
$
14,280
4.75
%
$
1,066,556
$
13,021
4.95
%
Taxable securities
106,820
$
619
2.35
%
86,292
459
2.11
%
78,354
$
401
2.08
%
Nontaxable securities
54,863
$
299
2.21
%
53,909
294
2.16
%
33,255
$
207
2.52
%
Other interest-earnings
244,202
$
188
0.31
%
187,601
138
0.29
%
78,154
$
48
0.25
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,684,298
$
15,872
3.82
%
$
1,519,490
$
15,171
3.96
%
$
1,256,319
$
13,677
4.42
%
Allowance for loan losses
(15,041
)
(14,421
)
(12,138
)
Noninterest-earning assets
117,758
123,735
123,941
Total Assets
$
1,787,015
$
1,628,804
$
1,368,122
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
110,983
26
0.09
%
101,863
25
0.10
%
88,578
18
0.08
%
Savings and money market accounts
675,504
591
0.36
%
599,948
625
0.41
%
440,803
677
0.62
%
Time deposits
237,411
256
0.44
%
263,646
305
0.46
%
324,668
495
0.62
%
FHLB advances
25,950
22
0.34
%
25,950
22
0.34
%
33,244
51
0.62
%
Other borrowings
32,924
323
3.98
%
12,498
98
3.11
%
12,755
152
4.82
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,082,772
$
1,218
0.46
%
$
1,003,905
$
1,075
0.42
%
$
900,048
$
1,393
0.63
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
514,456
$
439,142
$
316,553
Other liabilities
12,543
9,844
8,532
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
$
526,999
$
448,986
$
325,085
Stockholders’ Equity
177,244
175,913
142,989
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
1,787,015
$
1,628,804
$
1,368,122
Net interest income
$
14,654
$
14,096
$
12,284
Net interest spread(2)
3.36
%
3.54
%
3.79
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.53
%
3.68
%
3.97
%
(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
Per Share Information
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,557
$
4,058
$
5,681
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
0.74
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.50
$
0.44
$
0.73
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
9,065,364
9,125,872
7,794,859
Shares issued and outstanding
8,749,878
9,012,857
7,716,428
Total stockholders' equity
$
169,189
$
177,198
$
144,600
Book value per share
$
19.34
$
19.66
$
18.74
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Net interest spread
3.36%
3.54%
3.79%
Efficiency ratio
56.83%
60.50%
50.15%
Return on average assets
1.03%
0.99%
1.68%
Return on average stockholders’ equity
10.43%
9.15%
16.11%
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Core loans
$
1,313,173
$
1,244,914
$
1,026,615
PPP loans
893
9,203
60,846
Unearned income
(3,996
)
(3,817
)
(4,187
)
Loans, net of unearned income
1,310,070
1,250,300
1,083,274
Allowance for loan losses
(15,492
)
(14,844
)
(12,605
)
Loans, net
$
1,294,578
$
1,235,456
$
1,070,669
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three MonthsEnded
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income
$
4,557
$
4,058
$
5,681
Add: Merger expenses
—
—
—
Add: Net OREO write-downs
—
227
—
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
—
—
2,800
Less: Loss on securities
(361
)
(40
)
(232
)
Less: Tax effect
94
69
(668
)
Core net income
$
4,824
$
4,256
$
3,781
Average assets
$
1,787,015
$
1,628,804
$
1,368,122
Net income
$
4,557
$
4,058
$
5,681
Add: Merger expenses
—
—
—
Add: Net OREO write-downs
—
227
—
Add: Provision
700
732
750
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
—
—
2,800
Less: Loss on securities
(361
)
(40
)
(232
)
Add: Income taxes
1,440
1,445
1,817
Pretax pre-provision core net income
$
7,058
$
6,502
$
5,680
Average assets
$
1,787,015
$
1,628,804
$
1,368,122
Less: Intangible assets
18,296
18,362
18,560
Less: Monitory interest not included in tangible assets
$
—
$
—
$
—
Tangible common equity
$
150,893
$
158,836
$
126,040
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
9,065,364
9,125,872
7,794,859
Tangible book value per share
$
17.25
$
17.62
$
16.33
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Total assets at end of period
$
1,798,834
$
1,782,592
$
1,459,236
Less: Intangible assets
18,296
18,362
18,560
Adjusted assets at end of period
$
1,780,538
$
1,764,230
$
1,440,676
Less: Average intangible assets
18,337
18,402
18,601
Less: Average monitory interest not included in tangible assets
$
—
$
—
$
—
Average tangible common equity
$
158,907
$
157,511
$
124,388
Net income to common shareholders
$
4,557
$
4,058
$
5,681
Return on average tangible common equity
11.63
%
10.22
%
18.52
%
Average tangible common equity
$
158,907
$
157,511
$
124,388
Core net income
$
4,824
$
4,256
$
3,781
Core return on average tangible common equity
12.31
%
10.72
%
12.33
%
Add: Noninterest income
1,333
1,751
4,496
Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan
—
—
2,800
Less: Loss on securities
(361
)
(40
)
(232
)
Operating revenue
$
16,348
$
15,887
$
14,212
Total noninterest expense
$
9,290
$
9,612
$
8,532
Less: Merger expenses
—
—
—
Less: Net OREO write-down (gains)
—
227
—
Adjusted noninterest expenses
$
9,290
$
9,385
$
8,532
Core efficiency ratio
56.83
%
59.07
%
60.03
%