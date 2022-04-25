Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Southern States Bancshares, Inc

First Quarter 2022 Highlights



Linked-quarter loan growth was 19.4% annualized





Net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share





Core net income (1) of $4.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share (1)





Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.03%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 10.43%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”) (1) of 11.63%





Core ROAA (1) of 1.09%; and core ROATCE (1) of 12.31%





Implemented a stock repurchase program that authorized the purchase of up to $10.0 million of our common stock, of which approximately 287,000 shares were purchased at a weighted average price of $21.35





Completed a $48.0 million subordinated debt offering at a five-year annual fixed rate of 3.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, with a maturity date of February 7, 2032



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $5.7 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.8 million, or $0.49 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “We generated robust lending activity again in the first quarter, building on the momentum we established in 2021 with linked-quarter loan growth of 19.4%. Our investment in talent, combined with an economically vibrant footprint that presents ongoing organic expansion opportunities, positions us well for the year ahead.”

“Our focus on disciplined growth enabled us to bolster net interest income while holding the line on expenses and improving our core efficiency ratio. As always, we are committed to strong credit quality and our loan portfolio bears this out as nonperforming loans totaled just 0.25% of total loans. Our commitment to excellent customer service, sound underwriting and responsible growth continually strengthens the franchise and serves our shareholders well through all credit cycles,” said Mr. Whatley.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.7 million, an increase of 4.0% from $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 19.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.53%, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets and, to a lesser degree, an increase in the cost of funds.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin decreased from 3.97%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decrease in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 23.9% from $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was substantially the result of a decline in gains on the sale of SBA/USDA loans and a $361,000 net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 70.4% from $4.5 million. First quarter 2021 results included a gain of $2.8 million on the sale of a USDA loan and additional income from interest rate swaps resulting from elevated transaction volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, down from $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in occupancy expense during the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss related to OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 8.9% from $8.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, and higher insurance and professional fees as a result of going public, net of elevated SBA expense during the first quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up $59.8 million from December 31, 2021 and up from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The $14.6 million net decrease in total deposits from December 31, 2021 was due to a decrease of $26.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits that more than offset an increase of $11.8 million in interest-bearing account balances.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, and $3.9 million, or 0.35% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. The $1.3 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower that was placed on nonaccrual. The $611,000 reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status, one construction and development loan that was paid off, one residential mortgage loan that was paid off, and partially offset by commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $732,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $4,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans and 477.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

As of March 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $169.2 million, compared with $177.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease of $8.0 million was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates during the quarter.

In connection with its recently announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 287,244 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2022 at an average price of $21.35 per share.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 22,851 $ 6,397 $ 17,536 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 111,951 203,537 129,071 Federal funds sold 74,022 74,022 24,121 Total cash and cash equivalents 208,824 283,956 170,728 Securities available for sale, at fair value 151,027 132,172 106,217 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,667 19,672 — Other equity securities, at fair value 8,937 9,232 4,995 Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,825 2,600 2,788 Loans held for sale 2,509 2,400 2,268 Loans, net of unearned income 1,310,070 1,250,300 1,083,274 Less allowance for loan losses 15,492 14,844 12,605 Loans, net 1,294,578 1,235,456 1,070,669 Premises and equipment, net 28,065 27,044 24,900 Accrued interest receivable 4,427 4,170 4,088 Bank owned life insurance 29,343 22,201 22,583 Annuities 15,523 12,888 12,920 Foreclosed assets 2,930 2,930 10,230 Goodwill 16,862 16,862 16,862 Core deposit intangible 1,434 1,500 1,698 Other assets 11,883 9,509 8,290

Total assets

$

1,798,834

$

1,782,592

$

1,459,236 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 515,110 $ 541,546 $ 365,114 Interest-bearing 1,026,729 1,014,905 894,930 Total deposits 1,541,839 1,556,451 1,260,044



Other borrowings



—



12,498



7,982 FHLB advances 25,950 25,950 31,900 Subordinated notes 47,154 — 4,497 Accrued interest payable 107 132 274 Other liabilities 14,595 10,363 9,939 Total liabilities 1,629,645 1,605,394 1,314,636

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited) December 31, 2021

(Audited) March 31, 2021

(Audited) Stockholders' equity: Common stock 43,749 45,064 38,582 Capital surplus 76,426 80,640 65,886 Retained earnings 53,604 49,858 39,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,755 ) 2,113 1,808 Unvested restricted stock (835 ) (477 ) (849 )



Total stockholders' equity



169,189



177,198



144,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,798,834 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,459,236 Shares issued and outstanding 8,749,878 9,012,857 7,716,428

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 14,766 $ 14,280 $ 13,021 Taxable securities 619 459 401 Nontaxable securities 299 294 207 Other interest and dividends 188 138 48 Total interest income 15,872 15,171 13,677



Interest expense: Deposits 873 955 1,190 Other borrowings 345 120 203 Total interest expense 1,218 1,075 1,393



Net interest income



14,654



14,096



12,284 Provision for loan losses 700 732 750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,954 13,364 11,534



Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 445 428 360 Swap fees 15 (6 ) 558 SBA/USDA fees 388 533 2,865 Mortgage origination fees 286 269 407 Net gain (loss) on securities (361 ) (40 ) (232 ) Other operating income 560 567 538 Total noninterest income 1,333 1,751 4,496



Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,725 5,563 5,057 Equipment and occupancy expenses 705 943 879 Data processing fees 564 563 514 Regulatory assessments 263 263 221 Other operating expenses 2,033 2,280 1,861 Total noninterest expenses 9,290 9,612 8,532



Income before income taxes



5,997



5,503



7,498

Income tax expense

1,440

1,445

1,817



Net income



$



4,557



$



4,058



$



5,681



Basic earnings per share



$



0.51



$



0.45



$



0.74



Diluted earnings per share



$



0.50



$



0.44



$



0.73





The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,278,413 $ 1,191,688 $ 1,066,556 Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,310,070 $ 1,250,300 $ 1,083,274 Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 14,844 $ 14,097 $ 11,859 Charge-offs: Construction and development 66 — — Residential — — 16 Commercial — — — Commercial and industrial — — — Consumer and other 6 — 2 Total charge-offs 72 — 18 Recoveries: Construction and development — — — Residential 17 13 2 Commercial — — — Commercial and industrial — 1 11 Consumer and other 3 1 1 Total recoveries 20 15 14

Net charge-offs (recovery)

$

52

$

(15

)

$

4



Provision for loan losses



$



700



$



732



$



750 Balance at end of period $ 15,492 $ 14,844 $ 12,605 Ratio of allowance to end of period loans 1.18 % 1.19 % 1.16 % Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,246 $ 1,478 $ 3,857 Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest — 494 — Total nonperforming loans 3,246 1,972 3,857 OREO 2,930 2,930 10,229 Total nonperforming assets $ 6,176 $ 4,902 $ 14,086



Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)



904



940



731 Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing 1,058 1,072 1,005 Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 1,962 $ 2,012 $ 1,736



Allowance for loan losses



$



15,492



$



14,844



$



12,605 Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,314,066 $ 1,254,117 $ 1,087,461 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.18 % 1.18 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 477.26 % 752.74 % 326.81 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.35 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.47 % 0.39 % 1.28 %

Nonaccrual loans by category: Real Estate: Construction & Development $ 76 $ 346 $ 1,062 Residential Mortgages 510 167 825 Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,388 674 1,572 Commercial & Industrial 269 285 383 Consumer and other 3 6 15 $ 3,246 $ 1,478 $ 3,857

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.





The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average

Balance

Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance

Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Gross loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,278,413 $ 14,766 4.68 % $ 1,191,688 $ 14,280 4.75 % $ 1,066,556 $ 13,021 4.95 % Taxable securities 106,820 $ 619 2.35 % 86,292 459 2.11 % 78,354 $ 401 2.08 % Nontaxable securities 54,863 $ 299 2.21 % 53,909 294 2.16 % 33,255 $ 207 2.52 % Other interest-earnings 244,202 $ 188 0.31 % 187,601 138 0.29 % 78,154 $ 48 0.25 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,684,298 $ 15,872 3.82 % $ 1,519,490 $ 15,171 3.96 % $ 1,256,319 $ 13,677 4.42 % Allowance for loan losses (15,041 ) (14,421 ) (12,138 ) Noninterest-earning assets 117,758 123,735 123,941 Total Assets $ 1,787,015 $ 1,628,804 $ 1,368,122

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing transaction accounts 110,983 26 0.09 % 101,863 25 0.10 % 88,578 18 0.08 % Savings and money market accounts 675,504 591 0.36 % 599,948 625 0.41 % 440,803 677 0.62 % Time deposits 237,411 256 0.44 % 263,646 305 0.46 % 324,668 495 0.62 % FHLB advances 25,950 22 0.34 % 25,950 22 0.34 % 33,244 51 0.62 % Other borrowings 32,924 323 3.98 % 12,498 98 3.11 % 12,755 152 4.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,082,772 $ 1,218 0.46 % $ 1,003,905 $ 1,075 0.42 % $ 900,048 $ 1,393 0.63 %



Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 514,456 $ 439,142 $ 316,553 Other liabilities 12,543 9,844 8,532 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 526,999 $ 448,986 $ 325,085 Stockholders’ Equity 177,244 175,913 142,989 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,787,015 $ 1,628,804 $ 1,368,122 Net interest income $ 14,654 $ 14,096 $ 12,284 Net interest spread(2) 3.36 % 3.54 % 3.79 % Net interest margin(3) 3.53 % 3.68 % 3.97 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.





Per Share Information Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,557 $ 4,058 $ 5,681 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.51 $ 0.45 $ 0.74 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.73

Weighted average shares outstanding

8,935,384

9,012,857

7,681,578 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,065,364 9,125,872 7,794,859 Shares issued and outstanding 8,749,878 9,012,857 7,716,428 Total stockholders' equity $ 169,189 $ 177,198 $ 144,600 Book value per share $ 19.34 $ 19.66 $ 18.74



Performance Ratios



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021

Net interest margin

3.53%

3.68%

3.97% Net interest spread 3.36% 3.54% 3.79% Efficiency ratio 56.83% 60.50% 50.15% Return on average assets 1.03% 0.99% 1.68% Return on average stockholders’ equity 10.43% 9.15% 16.11%







Core and PPP Loans

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Core loans $ 1,313,173 $ 1,244,914 $ 1,026,615 PPP loans 893 9,203 60,846 Unearned income (3,996 ) (3,817 ) (4,187 ) Loans, net of unearned income 1,310,070 1,250,300 1,083,274 Allowance for loan losses (15,492 ) (14,844 ) (12,605 ) Loans, net $ 1,294,578 $ 1,235,456 $ 1,070,669

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three MonthsEnded March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income $ 4,557 $ 4,058 $ 5,681 Add: Merger expenses — — — Add: Net OREO write-downs — 227 — Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — 2,800 Less: Loss on securities (361 ) (40 ) (232 ) Less: Tax effect 94 69 (668 ) Core net income $ 4,824 $ 4,256 $ 3,781 Average assets $ 1,787,015 $ 1,628,804 $ 1,368,122

Core return on average assets

1.09

%

1.04

%

1.12

% Net income $ 4,557 $ 4,058 $ 5,681 Add: Merger expenses — — — Add: Net OREO write-downs — 227

— Add: Provision 700 732 750 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — 2,800 Less: Loss on securities (361



) (40 ) (232 ) Add: Income taxes



1,440 1,445 1,817 Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 7,058 $ 6,502 $ 5,680 Average assets $ 1,787,015 $ 1,628,804 $ 1,368,122

Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets

1.60

%

1.58

%

1.68

%

Total stockholders' equity

$

169,189

$

177,198

$

144,600 Less: Intangible assets 18,296 18,362 18,560 Less: Monitory interest not included in tangible assets $ — $ — $ — Tangible common equity $ 150,893 $ 158,836 $ 126,040

Core net income

$

4,824

$

4,256

$

3,781 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 9,065,364 9,125,872 7,794,859

Diluted core earnings per share

$

0.53

$

0.47

$

0.49

Common shares outstanding at year or period end

8,749,878

9,012,857

7,716,428 Tangible book value per share $ 17.25 $ 17.62 $ 16.33

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Total assets at end of period $ 1,798,834 $ 1,782,592 $ 1,459,236 Less: Intangible assets 18,296 18,362 18,560 Adjusted assets at end of period $ 1,780,538 $ 1,764,230 $ 1,440,676

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.47

%

9.00

%

8.75

%

Total average shareholders equity

$

177,244

175,913

$

142,989 Less: Average intangible assets 18,337 18,402 18,601 Less: Average monitory interest not included in tangible assets $ — $ — $ — Average tangible common equity $ 158,907 $ 157,511 $ 124,388 Net income to common shareholders $ 4,557 $ 4,058 $ 5,681 Return on average tangible common equity 11.63 % 10.22 % 18.52 % Average tangible common equity $ 158,907 $ 157,511 $ 124,388 Core net income $ 4,824 $ 4,256 $ 3,781 Core return on average tangible common equity 12.31 % 10.72 % 12.33 %

Net interest income

$

14,654

$

14,096

12,284 Add: Noninterest income 1,333 1,751 4,496 Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan — — 2,800 Less: Loss on securities (361 ) (40 ) (232 ) Operating revenue $ 16,348 $ 15,887 $ 14,212

Expenses: Total noninterest expense $ 9,290 $ 9,612 $ 8,532 Less: Merger expenses — — — Less: Net OREO write-down (gains) — 227 — Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 9,290 $ 9,385 $ 8,532 Core efficiency ratio 56.83 % 59.07 % 60.03 %







