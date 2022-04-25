Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Southern States Bancshares, Inc
·22 min read
Southern States Bancshares, Inc
Southern States Bancshares, Inc

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 19.4% annualized

  • Net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share

  • Core net income(1) of $4.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share(1)

  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.03%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 10.43%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 11.63%

  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.09%; and core ROATCE(1) of 12.31%

  • Implemented a stock repurchase program that authorized the purchase of up to $10.0 million of our common stock, of which approximately 287,000 shares were purchased at a weighted average price of $21.35

  • Completed a $48.0 million subordinated debt offering at a five-year annual fixed rate of 3.5% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, with a maturity date of February 7, 2032

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

ANNISTON, Ala., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.44 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net income of $5.7 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The Company reported core net income of $4.8 million, or $0.53 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This compares to core net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and core net income of $3.8 million, or $0.49 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2021 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

Stephen Whatley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern States, said, “We generated robust lending activity again in the first quarter, building on the momentum we established in 2021 with linked-quarter loan growth of 19.4%. Our investment in talent, combined with an economically vibrant footprint that presents ongoing organic expansion opportunities, positions us well for the year ahead.”

“Our focus on disciplined growth enabled us to bolster net interest income while holding the line on expenses and improving our core efficiency ratio. As always, we are committed to strong credit quality and our loan portfolio bears this out as nonperforming loans totaled just 0.25% of total loans. Our commitment to excellent customer service, sound underwriting and responsible growth continually strengthens the franchise and serves our shareholders well through all credit cycles,” said Mr. Whatley.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $14.7 million, an increase of 4.0% from $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in interest-earning assets.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 19.3%. The increase was substantially the result of an increase in interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.53%, compared to 3.68% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily the result of a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets and, to a lesser degree, an increase in the cost of funds.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, net interest margin decreased from 3.97%. The decrease was primarily due to a decline in the yield on interest-earning assets that more than offset a decrease in the cost of funds.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 23.9% from $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was substantially the result of a decline in gains on the sale of SBA/USDA loans and a $361,000 net loss on securities during the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 70.4% from $4.5 million. First quarter 2021 results included a gain of $2.8 million on the sale of a USDA loan and additional income from interest rate swaps resulting from elevated transaction volume.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, down from $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in occupancy expense during the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss related to OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Relative to the first quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased 8.9% from $8.5 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits expense as production personnel were added in the Georgia market, and higher insurance and professional fees as a result of going public, net of elevated SBA expense during the first quarter of 2021.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $1.3 billion at March 31, 2022, up $59.8 million from December 31, 2021 and up from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to an increase in commercial real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2022, compared with $1.6 billion at December 31, 2021 and $1.3 billion at March 31, 2021. The $14.6 million net decrease in total deposits from December 31, 2021 was due to a decrease of $26.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits that more than offset an increase of $11.8 million in interest-bearing account balances.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $3.2 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at March 31, 2022, compared with $2.0 million, or 0.16% of gross loans, at December 31, 2021, and $3.9 million, or 0.35% of gross loans, at March 31, 2021. The $1.3 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower that was placed on nonaccrual. The $611,000 reduction in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to one commercial real estate loan that was moved back to accruing status, one construction and development loan that was paid off, one residential mortgage loan that was paid off, and partially offset by commercial real estate loan associated with one borrower.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $700,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $732,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision was primarily due to loan growth.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $52,000, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $15,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and net charge-offs of $4,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans and 477.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, compared with 1.19% of total loans and 752.74% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021.

Capital

As of March 31, 2022, total stockholders’ equity was $169.2 million, compared with $177.2 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease of $8.0 million was primarily due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from changes in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio due to rapid increases in interest rates during the quarter.

In connection with its recently announced stock repurchase program, the Company repurchased 287,244 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2022 at an average price of $21.35 per share.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and a loan production office in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given the current COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about its continuation. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this earnings release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information:
Lynn Joyce (205) 820-8065
ljoyce@ssbank.bank

Kevin Dobbs (310) 622-8245
ssbankir@finprofiles.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Audited)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

22,851

$

6,397

$

17,536

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

111,951

203,537

129,071

Federal funds sold

74,022

74,022

24,121

Total cash and cash equivalents

208,824

283,956

170,728

Securities available for sale, at fair value

151,027

132,172

106,217

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

19,667

19,672

Other equity securities, at fair value

8,937

9,232

4,995

Restricted equity securities, at cost

2,825

2,600

2,788

Loans held for sale

2,509

2,400

2,268

Loans, net of unearned income

1,310,070

1,250,300

1,083,274

Less allowance for loan losses

15,492

14,844

12,605

Loans, net

1,294,578

1,235,456

1,070,669

Premises and equipment, net

28,065

27,044

24,900

Accrued interest receivable

4,427

4,170

4,088

Bank owned life insurance

29,343

22,201

22,583

Annuities

15,523

12,888

12,920

Foreclosed assets

2,930

2,930

10,230

Goodwill

16,862

16,862

16,862

Core deposit intangible

1,434

1,500

1,698

Other assets

11,883

9,509

8,290


Total assets


$


1,798,834


$


1,782,592


$


1,459,236

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Liabilities:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

515,110

$

541,546

$

365,114

Interest-bearing

1,026,729

1,014,905

894,930

Total deposits

1,541,839

1,556,451

1,260,044



Other borrowings





12,498



7,982

FHLB advances

25,950

25,950

31,900

Subordinated notes

47,154

4,497

Accrued interest payable

107

132

274

Other liabilities

14,595

10,363

9,939

Total liabilities

1,629,645

1,605,394

1,314,636

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021
(Audited)

March 31, 2021
(Audited)

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

43,749

45,064

38,582

Capital surplus

76,426

80,640

65,886

Retained earnings

53,604

49,858

39,173

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,755

)

2,113

1,808

Unvested restricted stock

(835

)

(477

)

(849

)



Total stockholders' equity



169,189



177,198



144,600

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,798,834

$

1,782,592

$

1,459,236

Shares issued and outstanding

8,749,878

9,012,857

7,716,428

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$

14,766

$

14,280

$

13,021

Taxable securities

619

459

401

Nontaxable securities

299

294

207

Other interest and dividends

188

138

48

Total interest income

15,872

15,171

13,677



Interest expense:

Deposits

873

955

1,190

Other borrowings

345

120

203

Total interest expense

1,218

1,075

1,393



Net interest income



14,654



14,096



12,284

Provision for loan losses

700

732

750

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,954

13,364

11,534



Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

445

428

360

Swap fees

15

(6

)

558

SBA/USDA fees

388

533

2,865

Mortgage origination fees

286

269

407

Net gain (loss) on securities

(361

)

(40

)

(232

)

Other operating income

560

567

538

Total noninterest income

1,333

1,751

4,496



Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,725

5,563

5,057

Equipment and occupancy expenses

705

943

879

Data processing fees

564

563

514

Regulatory assessments

263

263

221

Other operating expenses

2,033

2,280

1,861

Total noninterest expenses

9,290

9,612

8,532



Income before income taxes



5,997



5,503



7,498


Income tax expense


1,440


1,445


1,817



Net income



$



4,557



$



4,058



$



5,681



Basic earnings per share



$



0.51



$



0.45



$



0.74



Diluted earnings per share



$



0.50



$



0.44



$



0.73


The following table provides an analysis of the allowance for loan losses as of the dates indicated.

Three Months Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average loans, net of unearned income

$

1,278,413

$

1,191,688

$

1,066,556

Loans, net of unearned income

$

1,310,070

$

1,250,300

$

1,083,274

Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period

$

14,844

$

14,097

$

11,859

Charge-offs:

Construction and development

66

Residential

16

Commercial

Commercial and industrial

Consumer and other

6

2

Total charge-offs

72

18

Recoveries:

Construction and development

Residential

17

13

2

Commercial

Commercial and industrial

1

11

Consumer and other

3

1

1

Total recoveries

20

15

14


Net charge-offs (recovery)


$


52


$


(15


)


$


4



Provision for loan losses



$



700



$



732



$



750

Balance at end of period

$

15,492

$

14,844

$

12,605

Ratio of allowance to end of period loans

1.18

%

1.19

%

1.16

%

Ratio of net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

The following table sets forth the allocation of the Company’s nonperforming assets among different asset categories as of the dates indicated. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans plus OREO and repossessed property. Nonperforming loans include nonaccrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more.

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans

$

3,246

$

1,478

$

3,857

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest

494

Total nonperforming loans

3,246

1,972

3,857

OREO

2,930

2,930

10,229

Total nonperforming assets

$

6,176

$

4,902

$

14,086



Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)



904



940



731

Troubled debt restructured loans - accruing

1,058

1,072

1,005

Total troubled debt restructured loans

$

1,962

$

2,012

$

1,736



Allowance for loan losses



$



15,492



$



14,844



$



12,605

Gross loans outstanding at the end of period

$

1,314,066

$

1,254,117

$

1,087,461

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.18

%

1.18

%

1.16

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

477.26

%

752.74

%

326.81

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.25

%

0.16

%

0.35

%

Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO

0.47

%

0.39

%

1.28

%


Nonaccrual loans by category:

Real Estate:

Construction & Development

$

76

$

346

$

1,062

Residential Mortgages

510

167

825

Commercial Real Estate Mortgages

2,388

674

1,572

Commercial & Industrial

269

285

383

Consumer and other

3

6

15

$

3,246

$

1,478

$

3,857

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average
Balance


Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance


Interest

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance


Interest

Yield/
Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Assets:
Interest-earning assets:

Gross loans, net of unearned income(1)

$

1,278,413

$

14,766

4.68

%

$

1,191,688

$

14,280

4.75

%

$

1,066,556

$

13,021

4.95

%

Taxable securities

106,820

$

619

2.35

%

86,292

459

2.11

%

78,354

$

401

2.08

%

Nontaxable securities

54,863

$

299

2.21

%

53,909

294

2.16

%

33,255

$

207

2.52

%

Other interest-earnings

244,202

$

188

0.31

%

187,601

138

0.29

%

78,154

$

48

0.25

%

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,684,298

$

15,872

3.82

%

$

1,519,490

$

15,171

3.96

%

$

1,256,319

$

13,677

4.42

%

Allowance for loan losses

(15,041

)

(14,421

)

(12,138

)

Noninterest-earning assets

117,758

123,735

123,941

Total Assets

$

1,787,015

$

1,628,804

$

1,368,122


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

110,983

26

0.09

%

101,863

25

0.10

%

88,578

18

0.08

%

Savings and money market accounts

675,504

591

0.36

%

599,948

625

0.41

%

440,803

677

0.62

%

Time deposits

237,411

256

0.44

%

263,646

305

0.46

%

324,668

495

0.62

%

FHLB advances

25,950

22

0.34

%

25,950

22

0.34

%

33,244

51

0.62

%

Other borrowings

32,924

323

3.98

%

12,498

98

3.11

%

12,755

152

4.82

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,082,772

$

1,218

0.46

%

$

1,003,905

$

1,075

0.42

%

$

900,048

$

1,393

0.63

%



Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

514,456

$

439,142

$

316,553

Other liabilities

12,543

9,844

8,532

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

$

526,999

$

448,986

$

325,085

Stockholders’ Equity

177,244

175,913

142,989

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

1,787,015

$

1,628,804

$

1,368,122

Net interest income

$

14,654

$

14,096

$

12,284

Net interest spread(2)

3.36

%

3.54

%

3.79

%

Net interest margin(3)

3.53

%

3.68

%

3.97

%

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.

Per Share Information

Three Months Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Net income

$

4,557

$

4,058

$

5,681

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.51

$

0.45

$

0.74

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.50

$

0.44

$

0.73


Weighted average shares outstanding


8,935,384


9,012,857


7,681,578

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

9,065,364

9,125,872

7,794,859

Shares issued and outstanding

8,749,878

9,012,857

7,716,428

Total stockholders' equity

$

169,189

$

177,198

$

144,600

Book value per share

$

19.34

$

19.66

$

18.74



Performance Ratios



Three Months Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021


Net interest margin


3.53%


3.68%


3.97%

Net interest spread

3.36%

3.54%

3.79%

Efficiency ratio

56.83%

60.50%

50.15%

Return on average assets

1.03%

0.99%

1.68%

Return on average stockholders’ equity

10.43%

9.15%

16.11%



Core and PPP Loans

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Core loans

$

1,313,173

$

1,244,914

$

1,026,615

PPP loans

893

9,203

60,846

Unearned income

(3,996

)

(3,817

)

(4,187

)

Loans, net of unearned income

1,310,070

1,250,300

1,083,274

Allowance for loan losses

(15,492

)

(14,844

)

(12,605

)

Loans, net

$

1,294,578

$

1,235,456

$

1,070,669

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non- GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three MonthsEnded

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Net income

$

4,557

$

4,058

$

5,681

Add: Merger expenses

Add: Net OREO write-downs

227

Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan

2,800

Less: Loss on securities

(361

)

(40

)

(232

)

Less: Tax effect

94

69

(668

)

Core net income

$

4,824

$

4,256

$

3,781

Average assets

$

1,787,015

$

1,628,804

$

1,368,122


Core return on average assets


1.09


%


1.04


%


1.12


%

Net income

$

4,557

$

4,058

$

5,681

Add: Merger expenses

Add: Net OREO write-downs

227

Add: Provision

700

732

750

Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan

2,800

Less: Loss on securities

(361

)

(40

)

(232

)

Add: Income taxes

1,440

1,445

1,817

Pretax pre-provision core net income

$

7,058

$

6,502

$

5,680

Average assets

$

1,787,015

$

1,628,804

$

1,368,122


Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets


1.60


%


1.58


%


1.68


%


Total stockholders' equity


$


169,189


$


177,198


$


144,600

Less: Intangible assets

18,296

18,362

18,560

Less: Monitory interest not included in tangible assets

$

$

$

Tangible common equity

$

150,893

$

158,836

$

126,040


Core net income


$


4,824


$


4,256


$


3,781

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

9,065,364

9,125,872

7,794,859


Diluted core earnings per share


$


0.53


$


0.47


$


0.49


Common shares outstanding at year or period end


8,749,878


9,012,857


7,716,428

Tangible book value per share

$

17.25

$

17.62

$

16.33

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

March 31,
2022

December 31,
2021

March 31,
2021

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Total assets at end of period

$

1,798,834

$

1,782,592

$

1,459,236

Less: Intangible assets

18,296

18,362

18,560

Adjusted assets at end of period

$

1,780,538

$

1,764,230

$

1,440,676


Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.47


%


9.00


%


8.75


%


Total average shareholders equity


$


177,244


175,913


$


142,989

Less: Average intangible assets

18,337

18,402

18,601

Less: Average monitory interest not included in tangible assets

$

$

$

Average tangible common equity

$

158,907

$

157,511

$

124,388

Net income to common shareholders

$

4,557

$

4,058

$

5,681

Return on average tangible common equity

11.63

%

10.22

%

18.52

%

Average tangible common equity

$

158,907

$

157,511

$

124,388

Core net income

$

4,824

$

4,256

$

3,781

Core return on average tangible common equity

12.31

%

10.72

%

12.33

%


Net interest income


$


14,654


$


14,096


12,284

Add: Noninterest income

1,333

1,751

4,496

Less: Gain on sale of USDA loan

2,800

Less: Loss on securities

(361

)

(40

)

(232

)

Operating revenue

$

16,348

$

15,887

$

14,212


Expenses:

Total noninterest expense

$

9,290

$

9,612

$

8,532

Less: Merger expenses

Less: Net OREO write-down (gains)

227

Adjusted noninterest expenses

$

9,290

$

9,385

$

8,532

Core efficiency ratio

56.83

%

59.07

%

60.03

%



