Southern Saskatchewan hit with storms, strong winds

Last Mountain area was hit by a severe storm on Sunday. (Submitted by Hanna Walczykowski - image credit)

Southern Saskatchewan was hit with several storms on Sunday and cleaning up is underway.

Strong winds gusts reached 119 kilometres in the Assiniboia area, according to meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada Terri Lang. She said Grass Lake received winds at 96 km/hour.

Other locations were hit with hail.

She said many trees and homes were damaged, and power lines went down.

"Last Mountain Lake, Regina Beach seemed to be particularly hit," Lang said. There were no reports of tornadoes and there was no heavy rainfall.

Submitted by Starla Grebinski

Lang said some thunderstorms are potentially underway, though they might not reach full capacity. She said more hot temperatures are to be expected in the days to come.