Southern Ontario tourism sector to receive $68.5 million in government’s relief funding

The Government of Canada has announced as much as $68.5 million in funding to revive the tourism sector in southern Ontario, which is in a recession since Covid-19 struck.

The tourism industry accounts for $39.4 billion of Ontario’s gross domestic product (GDP) and supports more than 820,000 jobs.

Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) has announced a total investment of $68.5 million through the Tourism Relief Fund for Indigenous Tourism Ontario and 11 Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs) across southern Ontario.

This investment, the government says, will help tourism businesses and communities safely welcome back visitors, recover from the impacts of the pandemic and prepare for future growth.

The announcement was made by Helena Jackzek, the minister responsible for the FedDev Ontario.

Of this amount, $3.5 million will be spent on Indigenous businesses, not-for-profit organizations, Band Councils, and Indigenous communities in the form of non-repayable contributions.

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) will also deliver the Renew Indigenous Tourism program to support Indigenous organizations, businesses, and entrepreneurs as they work to recover from the pandemic. This investment will support up to 40 Indigenous projects to create and maintain up to 100 jobs.

Meanwhile, the remaining $65 million has been allocated for southern Ontario tourism-oriented businesses and organizations for helping them innovate and invest in new and enhanced tourism experiences to attract visitors from within Canada and around the world.

This investment will support up to 1,300 tourism entities and create or maintain up to 4,100 jobs. In total, the government says, this overall investment will support 1,340 tourism entities and create and maintain 4,200 jobs.

Helena Jackzek said the tourism sector was vital to communities and drives economic growth in local economies in southern Ontario and across Canada.

“Our government will continue to ensure the tourism sector has the tools it needs to recover so it is well-positioned for a strong and resilient economic future.”

Sushant, a tour operator in Milton, welcomed the government’s funding. His small business has taken a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic and he says this may help him revive his tour company once again.

Catherine, who runs a coffee shop in Halton, also received the news with great enthusiasm.

“As someone whose business depends a lot on tourists, I hope the funding would not only help the tourism industry revive, but also expand it”, she said.

Mike, a resident of Brooksville, said that this was a welcome move by the government. He expressed the hope that government would invest more in sustainable tourism once the tourism industry has been revived back to pre-covid levels.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter