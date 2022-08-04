Hot, dry August to sustain wildfires, especially in southern B.C., says forecast

VICTORIA — British Columbia is expected to experience sustained wildfire activity in August and September, especially in southern regions, with long-range predictions of hot-dry weather.

The wildfire forecast Thursday came as the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation order for residents of 41 properties in the community of Olalla, about 40 kilometres south of Penticton.

More than 300 properties had previously been evacuated as the Keremeos Creek wildfire consumed more than 42 square kilometres of rugged terrain in the Penticton area.

Neal McLoughlin, the superintendent of predictive services at the BC Wildfire Service, said wildfire activity is now forecast to shift from the province's north to southern areas.

He said there were 149 new wildfires in B.C. over the past week and similar numbers of fire starts are expected through August, but those weekly fire counts are below normal, with tallies of 50 to 700 over the past 20 years.

"We're expecting above-average temperatures, near-normal precipitation amounts through most of B.C. in August and early September and then a gradual return to seasonal temperatures by October," said McLoughlin. "We are anticipating a similar number of fire starts through August as we observed with the later part of July."

McLoughlin said B.C.'s wet, cool spring and late snowmelt have contributed to fewer large wildfires this year, so far.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy told a monthly fire forecast briefing there are 91 active wildfires in B.C., with six of those considered fires of note, including wildfires outside Lytton and the Keremeos Creek fire.

She said 528 wildfires this year have burned 220 square kilometres.

"Just by comparison, by the same time last year we had more than 1,300 fires burning and 25 times the hectares," Conroy said.

B.C. experienced record wildfires in 2017 when more than 12,000 square kilometres burned, and 2018 when 13,500 square kilometres burned.

The Fraser Canyon village of Lytton was largely destroyed by a wildfire in June 2021 after temperatures reached an all-time national record of 49.6 C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said wildfire activity this year has now resulted in 367 property evacuation orders and 500 evacuation alerts, while at the same time last year there were 4,300 evacuation orders and 21,000 alerts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

    Ice is a hot commodity in Spain, with supermarkets limiting how much people can buy and bars running low on cubes for sangrias and cocktails due to scorching heatwaves and high energy prices. At the start of the year, ice makers held back from producing their usual stockpiles because of soaring power bills and uncertainty about summertime demand following the COVID pandemic. But tourism has bounced back to coincide with one of Spain's hottest summers on record, with a third successive heatwave likely to be declared this week.

    HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies. “We’re going to deliver water until these counties an

    MONTREAL — A 26-year-old man suspected of shooting dead three people in the Montreal area earlier this week had mental health issues and likely chose his victims at random, Quebec provincial police said Thursday. According to a police source, the suspect's name is Abdulla Shaikh. Montreal police shot and killed him Thursday morning inside a motel room in the city's St-Laurent borough. He is accused of murdering two men, a 64-year-old and a 48-year-old, on Tuesday night in Montreal, and killing a

    It's part of an effort by Delta to court new customers in the increasingly lucrative market for airline-branded credit cards.

    VANCOUVER — Snow-making machines from a British Columbia mountain resort are being used for the first time in the province to fight wildfires, the BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday. The equipment on Beaconsfield Mountain near Penticton has been running around the clock since Saturday as a nearby fire threatens Apex Mountain Resort and many homes nearby. James Shalman, the general manager of the resort, said the idea to use snow-making machines originated 30 years ago and has remained in its fire-

    Lady Gaga did not say what role she'll be taking on, but a heart on her cheek gives clue she is likely starring as Harley Quinn in the "Joker" sequel.

    The homeless people were looking for a place to sleep.

    Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed Austrian central midfielder Alessandro Schopf to a contract through 2024, with a club option for 2025. The club said in a release that Shopf was signed using targeted allocation money and will take up an international roster spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate. Schopf spent last season with Arminia Bielefeld in Germany's Bundesliga, where he started 29 of his 33 appearances across all competitions. He spent six seasons fr

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Peralta's tiebreaking single. Peralta had two of Tampa Bay's six hits, all singles, after they managed just two hits in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss. Peralta was acquired in a trade with A

    Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell to lead a review into the organization's governance structure amid growing calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases. The sport's national governing body is facing intense public and political scrutiny over its culture problems and how it settled a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged group sexual assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players including some members of Can

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

    CALGARY — Rugby's world governing body has given the University of Calgary half a million dollars to study concussion and injury prevention among young women in the game. Former university rugby player and doctoral candidate Isla Shill is a co-leader of the international study drawing data from high school and club players aged 13 to 18 in Calgary, Winnipeg, Quebec City and Vancouver. "I wear three hats when we're addressing this injury and concussion prevention problem," Shill told The Canadian

    Max Pacioretty had a few things to say about the culture of accountability — or lack thereof — in Vegas.