Southern (NYSE:SO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.68

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of June to US$0.68, which will be 3.0% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 3.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Southern's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, the dividend made up 116% of earnings, and the company was generating negative free cash flows. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating free cash flows is a major warning sign for the sustainability of the dividend as these levels are certainly a bit high.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 57.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 78%. This is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Southern Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.89 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Southern May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Southern has seen earnings per share falling at 2.6% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Southern (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Southern not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

