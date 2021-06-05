Southern Naval Command celebrates World Environment Day with focus on waste segregation, afforestation

Southern Naval Command celebrating World Environment Day

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 5 (ANI): Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Saturday celebrated the World Environment Day, focusing on waste segregation, plastic waste removal/recycling, afforestation, and mangrove restoration, under the theme of 'Ecosystem Restoration'.

Among those who participated in the event include Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, Vice Admiral AK Chawla and more than 700 naval personnel, families, and children. Around 2 km stretch of the Venduruthy channel at Katari Bagh, Naval Base and other Naval residential areas in Kochi was cleared of plastic waste.

Additionally, coastal cleanship was undertaken at Fort Kochi.

SNC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief also inspected the plastic waste handling facility in Katari Bagh.

More than 450 saplings were planted by the participants from different Naval units at Kochi. Other outstation naval units located at Jamnagar, Lonavla, Chilka, Coimbatore, Goa, Ezhimala and Malad also enthusiastically conducted similar events towards environment protection and ecosystem restoration.

World Environment Day was also celebrated by the children of Navy Children School and Kendriya Vidyalayas in SNC shore units through online lectures, slogan writing, poster making, and painting competitions.

Saplings of bougainvilleas and hibiscus were planted along the periphery of Katari Bagh skirting the Venduruthy Channel, in a plantation drive under the guidance of the Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Southern Region (SR) President.

Host plants like the curry leaf plant and lemon tree saplings which attract a wide variety of butterflies were also planted to provide a protective habitat for the butterflies to thrive.

A cycling trip was also organised by the ladies inside Katari Bagh. (ANI)