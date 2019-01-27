Southern Mississippi dominates Marshall 101-51

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) -- LaDavious Draine had 18 points and Southern Mississippi opened the game with a 31-6 run and never looked back, nearly doubling up Marshall 101-51 on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles made 86 percent of their shots in the opening blitz and outrebounded Marshall 13-2 over the first 9 minutes. The numbers remained lopsided with Southern Miss hitting 65 percent from the field and Marshall making 25 percent, Southern Miss nailed 48 percent of its 3-pointers while Marshall was 7 of 35 (20 percent) from distance. Southern Miss dished out 30 assists to Marshall's six.

Draine had four 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles (12-9, 4-5 Conference USA). Kevin Holland also made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Two players reached double digits in assists - Tyree Griffin with 15 and Cortez Edwards with 10.

Three players - C.J. Burks, Jon Elmore and Darius George - scored 11 points for Marshall (12-9, 5-3). No one else scored more than four.

Marshall committed only 10 fouls.