Southern Miss listless in 66-13 loss to 4th-ranked Florida State

Tallahassee wasn’t kind to its visitors from Hattiesburg.

Southern Miss failed to find any footing in a 66-13 loss to No. 4-ranked Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles outgained the Golden Eagles 554-and the difference was compounded by a litany of penalties that plagued Will Hall’s USM team.

Southern Miss was flagged 11 times in the first half and 13 times total for 90 yards. The resulting impact was a sputtered offense that struggled to string together long possessions.

The Golden Eagles didn’t convert a third down until the third quarter and didn’t find pay dirt until over 40 minutes into the contest.

Dreke Clark scored USM’s lone touchdown, a 12-yard dash up the middle for the Memphis transfer.

Quarterback Billy Wiles completed just 11 of his 34 pass attempts. Pre-snap penalties led to an average third down distance of 10.5 yards and a conversion rate of just 23 percent.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis struggled to find open windows early. It was his play on three first-half fourth down conversions and backfield mate Trey Benson’s three touchdowns that created quick separation on the scoreboard.

The 53-point margin represents the worst loss suffered by USM since losing to Boise State 60-7 in 2013.

Southern Miss returns home next Saturday to face Tulane in the Battle for the Bell.