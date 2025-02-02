Southern Miss knocks off Georgia Southern 72-68

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Denijay Harris had 19 points in Southern Miss' 72-68 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

Harris also added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (10-13, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference). Neftali Alvarez added 13 points while going 6 of 11 from the field while he also had six rebounds and three steals. Andre Curbelo shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

The Eagles (11-12, 4-7) were led by Adante' Holiman, who recorded 24 points and four steals. Bradley Douglas added 10 points and three steals for Georgia Southern. Tyson Brown grabbed 12 rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Southern Miss visits Appalachian State and Georgia Southern plays Louisiana at home.

