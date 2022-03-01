Southern Miss football now on 2 conference schedules after Sun Belt releases slate

No, Southern Miss won’t be playing 20 football games this season.

Though if you look, you’ll find 20 different matchups for the Golden Eagles after the Sun Belt officially released a conference schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

On Feb. 15, Conference USA released a football schedule that also featured USM. Since then, lawsuits have been filed by USM, Marshall and Old Dominion in an effort to prevent C-USA from forcing a third party to decide on the school’s destinations.

Marshall was the first to file an injunction and was followed Monday by USM and ODU, according to The Athletic.

Tuesday’s news drop only adds to the drama. It is the first time the Sun Belt has publicly acknowledged USM’s early entry into the league, 18 days after USM officially announced it would be leaving C-USA on June 30 of this year.

Marshall and ODU are also included in the schedule. The Golden Eagles will be competing in the West Division with South Alabama, Troy, Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM and Texas State.

Southern Miss 2022 schedule

9/3 Liberty

The Flames are still independent, but are one of the four schools set to enter C-USA in 2023.

9/10 at Miami

9/17 Northwestern State

9/24 at Tulane

10/8 at Troy

This will be the first Sun Belt Conference game in USM history.

10/15 Arkansas State

The Red Wolves will be USM’s first SBC home game.

10/22 at Texas State

10/27 Louisiana

The SBC is known for its midweek games and this one is slated to be played on a Thursday.

11/5 Georgia State

11/12 at Coastal Carolina

11/19 South Alabama

11/26 at ULM